To the editor:
Santa here. Ho, ho, ho. As we approach St. Patrick’s Day we need to discuss.
I delivered billions of presents around the world and especially love the Mount Washington Valley.
But we have a rule at the North Pole: No Christmas decorations past Valentine’s Day. Maine has a law, but you all are “Live Free or Die.”
Get out there and get with spring, neighbors. Wreathes and lights in March are tacky. No one wants coal in their stockings, so please take them down.
See you next Christmas Eve.
Dana MacLeod
Ross K. Mercer
North Conway
