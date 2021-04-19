To the editor:
The recent editorial “Short-term rental regs 2.0” highlights the confusion created by Conway selectmen in presuming that permitting non-owner-occupied STRs in Conway is inevitable, and the job remaining is simply to define them and create a regulatory framework for allowing them to persist.
I would add that the editorial does little to clarify the situation, but muddles it further.
Conway voters have made it clear that STRs are not wanted in residential neighborhoods, yet the editorial asks the selectmen to make a “decision about whether such rentals belong in residential areas.”
I believe the voters have just made that decision. The New Hampshire Municipal Association agrees that short-term rentals constitute a business, not a residential use, and don’t belong in residential neighborhoods.
The editorial goes on to suggest that maybe we could just allow a little short-term rental activity “to balance property rights with preserving the integrity of neighborhoods.” The answer to that ought to be, “No, period.”
The balance explicit in the current zoning ordinance allows owner-occupied homes to be rented for any length of time, since the owner will be on-site to monitor behavior of the tenants, relieving the town of that responsibility and expense. Non-owner-occupied short-term rentals are prohibited and should remain so. Long-term rentals by any owner are permitted (and encouraged).
I do agree with the editorial’s advice to “listen to lawyers, but don’t be afraid of them.” We have read a number of letters written to this column, cautioning us to bend to the wishes of rental entrepreneurs and avoid lawsuits at all cost.
At stake here is the integrity of our neighborhoods, the strength of zoning ordinances, and the very definition of “residential neighborhood.” I think most citizens understand quite well what that means and what is expected when living in such an area. If we need to defend that concept in court, let’s get to it.
Dan Kennedy
Bartlett
