To the editor:
After moving to southern New Hampshire in 1995 North Conway became our family’s favorite vacation spot. After years of visiting and staying at hotels and STRs, I got the opportunity to purchase a second home.
The next decade our family would come up almost every weekend and school breaks to go skiing, hiking, tubing and more. We named our condo Generations as we often had three generations making memories together.
North Conway is our second home and we loved coming up to explore, play, eat and shop. As the years went by our children grew up and moved away. Although we love our vacation home, we no longer are able to use it as often when the children were younger. We considered selling but decided to keep it so our family can continue to make memories.
Our six grown children now bring their families and friends and share their love of North Conway and make their own memories. We intend to keep our condo and pass it to our children one day.
Rather than let it sit empty we decided to rent it as an STR. We love sharing our home and the love of North Conway with our guests. We are passionate about all there is to do and see in the valley and love giving recommendations to our guests regarding food and activities in the area.
Now, the town is considering halting all STRs. Guests need these STRs for non-hotel options and family memories. Residents need the jobs provided to support these STRs. North Conway needs the tourists to bring money into the town and needs these STRs.
Some even argue that STRs take away from affordable housing but that is not the case. Most STRs owners also use their own properties so can not and will not rent their homes as a long-term rental.
If the problem is unruly rentals then focus on those rentals. Do not penalize North Conway tourists, legal and responsible owners, the entire business community who need tourist dollars and its citizens for the actions of a few. Many communities across America welcome STRs and I hope North Conway does not slam the door on the tourists that make it the wonderful town it is.
Cynthia Comtois
Key Largo, Fla., and North Conway STR owner
