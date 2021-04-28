To the editor:
As a health-care worker for over 35 years, I have never worried about accessing medicines or medical equipment. It has always been available when and where we need it. And as a patient, my pharmacy has consistently been able to deliver my prescriptions. It wasn’t until COVID-19 that I became concerned, fearing that sickest patients may not have access to potentially lifesaving supplies.
Thankfully, the health-care supply chain has worked to alleviate the strain on our medical system, with distributors mitigating shortages and working to get our most vulnerable patients the treatments they needed, including ventilators, antiviral medications and chemotherapy drugs.
While COVID-19 has bruised our health-care system and our country, we wouldn’t have made it this far without health-care distributors. These behind-the-scenes health-care workers, just like frontline workers, have worked day and night to make sure supplies reach everyone across the state and country — and we must give them thanks.
With the vaccine rollout moving into full gear, we will all heavily rely on the medical supply chain to make, distribute, and administer vaccine doses for the entire population. And I know that medical distributors will be able to adapt and adjust to meet demands across the country.
Connie Boissonneault
North Conway
