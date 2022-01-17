To the editor:
I would respectfully like to respond to the question Brian Moore raises in his recent letter to The Conway Daily Sun. The answer is SB 249 will benefit everyone in the valley, directly or indirectly.
I believe this because the bill will allow towns to enforce reasonable regulations, which should eliminate the few “bad apple” STR owners in Conway. But beyond that, STR activity in the valley does provide a substantial economic benefit to local government and businesses.
Please consider my personal experience as an example. In the 21 years I have owned my second home in the valley, I have paid approximately $60,000 in property taxes, earmarked for the local Conway school district. And I have never had a child attend your fine local schools. I think that could be counted as a benefit to the local community.
Additionally, just in my small example, I have hired over 20 great local businesses in the past 10 years to help keep my property in excellent condition. This number does not include the many fine restaurants and retail stores my guests and I patronize when in town. I think that could be counted as a benefit to the local community. I would also like to point out that most STR owners regularly employ cleaners and property managers, most of whom get paid an excellent wage. My guess is the many new hotel chains popping up in town do not pay an excellent wage.
Perhaps most importantly, SB 249 will preserve individual property rights, keep profits local, and empower towns to preserve the integrity and peaceful nature of our neighborhoods. I think that could be counted as a benefit to the local community. Something to consider, Mr. Moore.
Chris Weber
North Kingstown, R.I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.