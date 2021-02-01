To the editor:
After reading Tom McLaughlin’s article in Thursday's paper, I have to write that I am really getting tired of his comments of pigeonholing people — specifically calling Democrats Democratic leftists, liberals, Socialists and even Marxists.
Tom, cut it out. Tom, don’t you know that pigeonholes are for the birds not people? Tom let me break it to you, not all independents, Democrats or non-affiliates fit the descriptions you use.
You do not define these concepts for example what a Socialist is in your articles or give any coherent critical thinking or back up your logic (I am a former educator also). You help to create and magnify the "us vs. them” culture which further divides us rather than encouraging understanding.
"Respect" is not just a great song sung by Aretha Franklin (written by Otis Redding), but it is my challenge to you to be more respectful of others and stop the name calling. You say you would vote for Trump again, that is your right to say, but I for one am happy that our current president, who from Day One is working to vaccinate Americans and eliminate COVID-19. Our former president did nothing the last three months to improve the health of our nation. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Can you spell it Tom?
Charlene Browne
North Conway
