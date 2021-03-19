To the editor:
More than 20 Republican-controlled states are currently passing legislation to curtail voter access e.g. limit absentee voting, shorten early voting days, limit voter registration, purge voter rolls, limit drop boxes, restrict or eliminate early voting on Sundays, close polls one hour earlier which all amount to voter suppression. Why? Presumably to prevent voter fraud which does not exist. There isn’t any evidence of widespread voter fraud.
One party wants to restrict some voters access to the polls and the other party wants to allow all eligible people to be able to vote.
As a concerned citizen, ideas, issues and policies should determine the outcome if an election, not voter suppression.
Carola Colarusso
Hale’s Location
