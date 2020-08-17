To the editor:
I have been reading your recent letters to the editor, and while many present standard arguments for/against the issue of the day, what strikes me most is the lack of informed opinions. As an example, a recent letter from Debra Scialla of Center Conway, accused BLM of misappropriation of donated funds, and also appeared to propose the thought that BLM demonstrations are more violent than supporters of the president.
Ms. Scialla’s assertion that BLM is funneling all their money to ActBlue and thus the Democratic Party, is not true. A recent piece by Sinclair Broadcasting (known for promoting conservative political positions) addressed this misconception. It states: “One thing Black Lives Matter wants to make clear: despite what you may have seen in viral social media posts by right-wing activists, none of this money is going to the Democratic National Committee.
BlackLivesMatter.com uses the platform ActBlue to process donations. ActBlue is popular among Democratic politicians and progressive non-profits, and a similar service, WinRed, is increasingly utilized by Republicans, but neither platform has any control over how funds are allocated.”
Secondly, regarding her statement that “no one who supports President Donald Trump is storming a statehouse or screaming at police,” I would ask that she research that issue, specifically in early May, when supporters of President Trump (who tweeted out his support to them), stormed the Michigan statehouse in protest of the stay-at-home orders put out by their governor. They were carrying automatic weapons and threatening to lynch the governor.
What I find most depressing is this lack of curiosity that many people hold when it comes to our government and how it is being run. Many will brag that they don’t follow politics, as if somehow that makes them more honorable.
A good citizen will research and evaluate the decisions being made by their government representatives. Research should not be misinterpreted as watching all the political talking heads on FOX News or MSNBC and regurgitating what you hear. Don’t let others tell you what you should think.
We’re all in this together, but we each need to pull our own weight.
Carlene Wilson
Center Ossipee
