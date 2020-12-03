To the editor:
I’m writing in regard to a letter from Michael Knudson of Tamworth.
For a paper which has as its banner “Finding the Truth and Publishing It,” this letter should raise concerns about the promulgation of bald untruths, conspiracies and lies which should be addressed in some way.
I fully support the First Amendment freedom of speech clause, but a letter such as this should have a boldfaced disclaimer that the opinion is not supported in fact and does not reflect the opinion of the Sun.
Our family values the local news, advertising and diverse opinions published by the Sun. We also feel that such an institution has a responsibility to protect facts and evidence-based reporting.
Bruce Larson
Albany
