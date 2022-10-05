I would like to respond to Mr. Sid Jones, whose letter to the editor was published by this paper on Tuesday, Oct. 4. While I respect Mr. Jones’ point of view, I can’t help feeling that the concerns he expresses condemn both parties while offering no real solutions. Well, he does suggest we buy guns, to which I respond that while there is increasing talk on the right about the need for violence, even civil war, it is my sincere hope that our problems can be resolved at the ballot box and never through political violence.
Mr. Jones states that many in the Republican Party (he implies all) will call those whose lifestyles they abhor sinners. Unfortunately, it goes well beyond that. States across the country are banning medical care for pregnant women and transgender people. They are banning and even burning books. There is a movement to reverse the Supreme Court’s decision legalizing gay marriage and even talk about restricting the use of birth control. These restrictions are not the will of the majority of Americans, and they will not solve the myriad problems we face.
I suggest that the Democratic Party offers real solutions to our country. The Constitution is a living document and was written with enough room to allow interpretations for a changing world. The phrase “All men are created equal” is an excellent example. Today, it is accepted this phrase encompasses people of all races and genders, not just white property holders.
We have an election coming up on Nov. 8. We have an opportunity then to elect our representatives, both local and national. I suggest that it is the Democratic Party that offers the best opportunity for the future. But regardless, please vote, whatever you believe. Doing so is an honor and a responsibility.
