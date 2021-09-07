To the editor:
Every valley resident should be concerned about the proposed mammoth hotel and restaurant at the northern gateway to North Conway, the subject of the Sept. 9 Planning Board meeting.
Instead of looking at the view or at Cranmore, visitors from the north will get caught in traffic from the new business, stuck looking at a monstrosity, wondering where they took a wrong turn.
Everybody in town knows that intersection can already can be a horror. To build that hotel, they’ll have to ignore the traffic and that already dangerous and crowded intersection, kill a historic tree, interrupt the local cross-country ski network, impinge on wetlands.
I urge the planning board and other valley business leaders to take a very skeptical look at the application for a hotel that would cause a nuisance to residents and cheapen the image of the whole valley.
Brock Dethier
Intervale
