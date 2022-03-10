I read Ray Gilmore’s letter last week and had to respond. Americans are exhausted from 20 years of the global war on terror (rightfully so) and we are politically fractured by the infighting over the pandemic. This infighting was unnecessary, but we had a past president who made it political.
His followers are still fighting getting a vaccine or wearing a mask because it is just too much of an infringement on their liberty, and many have paid with their lives.
As life returns to a more normal course post-pandemic, I would like this issue to go away, but the Republicans and some people will still use it as a wedge issue to rail against our country as evidenced by the trucker convoy.
I have to disagree with Mr. Gilmore regarding “’Merica” being weak and afraid of Russia. President Joe Biden and the military know we have the power to take on the Russians when and if needed, but he doesn’t need to make aggressive moves now and just escalate the situation.
The past president did everything he could to weaken our standing in the world. We are a world power again thanks to President Biden. He has assembled a coalition of NATO and European nations to stand up against Vladimir Putin. I don’t blame President Biden for the high price of gas, I blame Putin and I will gladly do my part to support Ukraine and punish Putin by shutting off Russian oil and paying a little more at the pump.
America is not weak and not afraid to take on Russia; we are just taking other measures that everyone hopes will cause Putin to withdraw from Ukraine. We don’t need to send our young men and women into another conflict if there is another way to end this war.
I think we are doing exactly the right thing at this time. There will be time for fighting down the road if needed. If Mr. Gilmore feels we need to fight the Russians now, he could join the other veterans and members of the public who are going into Ukraine to fight.
