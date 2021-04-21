To the editor:
Why is there no data or article describing what is happening in the valley with COVID-19?
I see the statistics on the WMUR website stating the total cases by town and the daily increase in active cases but nothing in the Sun saying who is being infected, how old they are and how they contracted the disease.
Are the people infected students, retirees, workers and in what field do they work? If the Sun can spend time and effort writing about craft beer, doesn’t the community deserve to be informed about a health issue the has great impact on everyone?
There must be a way to do this without violating privacy laws and certainly not disclosing names. We deserve better.
Bill Volk
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.