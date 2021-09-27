To the editor:
Peter Hill’s Sept. 24 rant about ivermectin is a danger to the public. It’s true that ivermectin is a useful drug against certain tropical diseases, but there is no support or authorization for its use against COVID-19.
Hill disparages COVID vaccines by using the term “experimental use authorization” to describe them. “Emergency use” is what was authorized, and the Pfizer vaccine is now fully authorized by the FDA. Most sources expect prompt full authorization for the Moderna and J&J jabs, and the NIH and CDC encourage folks to get them.
Mr. Hill’s letter reflects his political bias rather than the professional standards which should apply to licensed pharmacists, and brings discredit to pharmacy professionals. He endangers the public health by sending it.
I invite other readers to join me in filing complaints with the N.H. Pharmacy Board.
Bill Scott
La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.
