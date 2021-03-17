To the editor:
Glenn Knowblock, Sun columnist? Living proof that Trump-deranged leftists live in a bizarro world: In case you missed Glenn’s column, one sentence of his says it all, “Finally, with a gracious and humble Joseph Biden as president, good government is back again.”
However, trudging through his entire column should give all non-leftists reason to understand why the cancel culture of white, guilt-ridden, limousine-liberals tried everything possible to keep humble, gracious, Gropey Joe tucked in his basement, except for very brief cameo appearances to let us know he was still upright.
I wonder if soon-to-be-president Kamala apologized to uncle Moldfinger for calling him a racist/sexist hypocrite during her failed primary attempt. (Whatever happened to Tara Reade)?
Oh, one more thing. Those new Biden “child migrant day camps” are much more colorful than Trump’s “kids in cages, aren’t they? (Wink, wink). But remember, this “undocumented” migration is still just a non-crisis challenge, right? Meanwhile, let’s just graciously accept our 9 percent handouts from the $1.9 trillion stimulus giveaway and forget where the remaining 91 percent is going.
Bill Catalucci
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.