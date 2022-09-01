Trump Derangement is a serious brain-altering disorder. Allow me to address some of the symptoms.
1. In less than two years, our beloved country went from the strongest, totally energy-independent economic powerhouse the world has ever known. But the mean-tweeting blowhard that made it all possible offended too many simpleton snowflakes, deadbeats and losers with inadequate college degrees who won’t pay off their student loans. Trump’s fault.
2. America has gone from a superpower to hell in a hand basket, thanks to the crusty curmudgeon appropriately named Joe Biden. Aside from Democrats running interference for the “Big Guy,” and his crackhead, screwball son, Hunter, the Never-Trump useful idiots are blindly fixated on a civilian with no more political power than his one vote, like the rest of us.
3. Joe Biden’s disgraceful, cowardly surrender and withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving Americans behind and 13 warriors (plus 170 Afghan civilians) killed by a ragtag bunch of cave dwellers whose major assault vehicles (before being rewarded with $7 billion worth of weaponry left behind) were Toyota pickup trucks, will forever mark this boob as the worst commander in chief this country has ever known. No matter, Trump sucks.
OK, there’s so much more, but Sun Publisher, Mark Guerringue, will only allow me so many words, (especially not of his choice). So just one more question for the more moderate Never-Trump Democrats. For the last six years you threw everything, including the kitchen sink, trying and failing every time to convict the second coming of Hitler, Ghengis Khan, Pol Pot, Josef Stalin, Attila the Hun all combined. You blew it.
The man is still on this side of the bars. At this point, shouldn’t you Democrats realize one thing that could make or break you? If Trump was guilty of all charges, your leadership blew it trying to convict him. And failing to do so makes them the most incompetent bunch of morons who all deserved to be replaced.
Shouldn’t you sensible Dems be more concerned about your own party’s embarrassing leadership instead of dwelling on a civilian real estate tycoon? Just a thought.
