I am writing to address your endorsement of my opponent, Jerry Goodrich for the two-year seat on the Conway School Board.
I certainly respect your opinion, however I feel the need to respond on my behalf.
I was elected to fill the vacancy less than six months ago. I am learning the intricacies of being a board member and as such taking in an enormous amount of information and education for the role.
I have stated numerous times that I am a firm believer in listening before responding. That being said, I am not silent during our meetings or someone “goes along with the pack.” I would encourage voters to watch the meetings on Valley Vision as not everything said during the meetings is printed in The Conway Daily Sun.
Currently, I am a representative on eight committees within the Conway School Board and no reporter from your paper attends those meetings. I can assure you I speak up, ask pertinent questions and have an opinionated voice relative to each committee.
I am also curious as to why you neglected to mention my background in mental health. Just last week the Sun dedicated an entire paper to the past few years dealing with COVID and how our community is dealing with what is looking to be the aftermath. The mental well-being of our students, staff and community as a whole is an incredible issue to deal with and my background in the field of mental health being omitted baffled me.
Ultimately, the decision of who wins the seat is in the hands of the voters. I look forward to seeing our town voters at the polls on April 12 and I will be there; happy to answer any questions or concerns voters may have before they cast their vote.
