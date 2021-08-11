To the editor:
I don’t know what has happened to polite people but the front page today with Steve Steiner grimacing and showing his middle finger is not what I would expect from adults with any manners.
What has happened to our town when such behavior is tolerated. When Steve Steiner gets his medical degree I will pay attention to him until then he needs to stop. Put on a mask, Steve, and let us continue to work on eliminating the virus.
Anne Smith
North Conway
