I want to share with everyone what a wonderful place we live in and how good people are, because when I see many of the letters in this paper, I think maybe people have forgotten, or never knew at all.
A month ago I was diagnosed with MS. I was, within a week, unable to work, drive, cook or function in most ways. I had to close my business at one of the busiest times of the year. I still cannot work, though I am hopeful that once my medication is started, along with physical and occupational therapy, I will be able to do so again.
Since becoming ill I have been shown nothing but kindness. I received gifts at Christmas, not just for me, but for my children, too. People have brought me prepared foods, boxes of groceries, gift cards to help us buy necessary items and fun treats for the kids, home made quilts and knit blankets for comfort.
I have had neighbors come to help me, people I don’t know that well have come too. I have had more phone calls just to check on me than I can count. I have received more love and care and compassion than I ever imagined was out there. It is out there and our community is abundant in it.
My MS will never go away, but I plan to fight it with everything I have and to be as strong as I can be. I want other people getting this diagnosis out there to know that this a life sentence, yes, but not a death sentence. We can be strong together and there are so many people who care and will be there for you. Pay it forward and it will come back to you in so many ways.
I want people to realize in their passionate moments, when they are angry, or feeling riled about this issue or that, that basically, everyone here is so kind and generous, has so much love, so much faith and goodness.
