To the editor:
My attitude towards firearms evolved while being raised in the United Kingdom, where at the time few people were armed, not even the police. We had no Second Amendment (we didn’t even have a written Constitution) and firearms in crimes were basically not an important issue to most people.
In the light of recent events, I have begun to rethink my position. Political talking points disseminated throughout many media outlets have promulgated the notion that we need to “reimagine” the police.
Professionals designated to keep us safe in this “reimagined” scenario will include social workers. The extension of this idea is that when you call 911 with an emergency situation, perhaps your home is being broken into, or you are in fear for your life for any reason, instead of armed police, a nice social worker will appear to sort out the situation. Good luck with that!
A recent illustration of this was a St Louis couple, the McCloskys. They own a beautiful home they have been renovating for three decades. Depending on your point of view, or whom you believe, a gang of thugs, or “peaceful protesters” broke into their grounds, smashed their gate and threatened the couple, who called the police.
Desperate to save their home, and indeed their own lives, the terrified couple defended themselves with legally owned arms on their own doorstep, inside their own property.
No weapon was fired, and the “protesters” eventually dispersed. The police finally arrived, not to protect the McCloskys, but to search their home and remove their firearms. Fortunately the McCloskys are lawyers. I am hoping that they will sue everyone involved in interfering with their lives including the “peaceful protesters,” the media outlets that slandered and vilified them and the officials who called on the police to enter their home to remove their firearms.
This begs the question: “Who ya gonna call when they come for you?”
“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Ann McGarity
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.