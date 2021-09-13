To the editor:
Peter Hill's letter to the editor mischaracterizes the CDC’s advice against Ivermectin.
Hydroxychloroquine is appropriate for malaria, and Ivermectin is appropriate for parasites. Neither is effective or appropriate to prevent or treat COVID-19 and should not be used for that purpose.
You wouldn’t take a cancer drug for heart disease or vice versa. People who can’t get Ivermectin for COVID have been going to feed stores to buy the form and dosage of the drug used to de-worm livestock and are having predictable toxic results.
If you have worms, have a doctor prescribe the correct dosage of Ivermectin. The vaccines have been established to work against COVID. We know the devastating effects and potential death caused by COVID. I don’t understand why people reject science-based, study-confimed COVID preventatives (vaccines and masks) but will use these ineffective and dangerous alternatives.
When your kids get sick, do you get your advice from a pediatrician or from a politician, Tucker Carlson, or social media? Expertise actually means something. Refusing to do what we know works prolongs the pandemic and puts the rest of us vaccinated, mask-wearing patriots at risk.
Ann Haralambie
Silver Lake
