I am writing to endorse David Paige of Conway, who is running as a Democrat in Conway’s Carroll 1 District.
David is an articulate, engaging individual who brings much knowledge and experience to the table.
He has all of the qualities that would make him an outstanding state legislator. He is a longtime resident of Conway, the grandson of Carol and Frank Kennett, and is the 10th generation of his family to live on the West Side Road home he shares with his husband, William Abbott, and their two children. He has a long history of public service in the community, having chaired the Conway Public Library Board and as a Trustee of the Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School.
David will be a champion for trans children, members of the LGBTQ community and other children who may be at risk. He will fight against legislation that aims to stifle teachers and limit their ability to do their jobs.
As a working father, he will be a strong advocate for children and their right to a high-quality public education, and for families who need affordable housing to live in our community. Finally, David, alongside his fellow Democrats, will work to ensure that women’s constitutional right to abortion is not stripped away in New Hampshire.
Carroll County Democrats welcome David to our political family, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that he, and state representatives Tom Buco and Steve Woodcock will serve and represent the community of Conway in Concord.
