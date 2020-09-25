To the editor:
I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Gilmore that voters should find the right person, for the right job at every level.
Voters also have a right to know where the candidates stand on the important issues facing our state before they cast their ballot. A key role of a state representative is to vote on behalf of their constituents, and it is essential for voters to know a candidate’s specific views so that they can determine who is the right person to represent them and their communities.
I have always been transparent as to where I stand on the issues that voters care about in New Hampshire. I support clean energy policies that will help grow our economy and create new jobs; I am in favor of improved funding for New Hampshire schools to ensure a skilled work force for New Hampshire businesses; I support a woman’s right to make difficult reproductive decisions; I support our men in woman in uniform who have served our country with honor and distinction. I advocate for the advancement of affordable housing to ensure that local businesses can thrive by attracting and retaining a committed workforce.
It is necessary and insufficient to present oneself as a contributing member of our community, as the primary role of a state representative is to vote on behalf of their constituents in the best way to serve their needs.
Voters want and deserve transparency in their state representatives, and I invite Mr. Gilmore to publicly share his views on the specific issues of the day so that come November 3 when we each have an opportunity to cast our ballot, we can be assured that those who go to Concord on our behalf will best serve our needs.
Anita Burroughs
Glen
State Representative, District 1
