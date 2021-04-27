To the editor:
‘S wonderful
‘S Marvel-ous
You should care for me
‘S awfully nice
‘S paradise
‘S what I love to see
You’ve made my life so glamorous
You can’t blame me for feeling amorous
Oh! ‘S wonderful, Marvel-ous
That you should care for me
‘S wonderful
‘S Marvel-ous
That you should care for me
Thank you for your continued warm wishes, Bill.
With gratitude and affection,
Rep. Anita Burroughs
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.