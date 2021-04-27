To the editor:

‘S wonderful

‘S Marvel-ous

You should care for me

‘S awfully nice

‘S paradise

‘S what I love to see

You’ve made my life so glamorous

You can’t blame me for feeling amorous

Oh! ‘S wonderful, Marvel-ous

That you should care for me

‘S wonderful

‘S Marvel-ous

That you should care for me

Thank you for your continued warm wishes, Bill.

With gratitude and affection,

Rep. Anita Burroughs

Bartlett

