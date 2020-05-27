To the editor:
My son and I biked over to Silver Lake Landing last week and were so excited to see four adult Canada geese and four tiny goslings, no bigger than my fist, that I snapped a few pictures of them.
Little did I know that in less than 24 hours that picture I took would be the only thing that remained of those geese. The geese were shot dead by a man with a legal permit to do so.
The migratory bird depredation permit states that it should be used only after deterrents such as hazing and habitat modification have proven unsuccessful.
It also states that nonlethal measures will be expected to continue in conjunction with any killing that is authorized.
A strange thing, I’ve never seen any non-lethal measures or habitat modification used at the Landing this year or last. Perhaps I missed them. Maybe I missed the horns or wind-driven obstacles.
And I’m sure I missed the fencing to block access from the water. It must be me.
I mean, no one would choose to kill defenseless birds without trying everything else first, right? That would be crazy. No one would do that, would they?
Amanda Doherty
Madison
