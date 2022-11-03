Democracy starts at home, and in New Hampshire that means stopping election deniers Republican congressional candidate Karoline Teavitt and senatorial candidate Don Bolduc.
Is democracy really in danger? Consider the words of prominent Republican national pollster Frank Luntz. “This country is on the precipice,” he said. “What Trump (and his followers) are doing is destructive to democracy.”
This is a red line that cannot be crossed and transcends policy differences between the two parties. On Jan. 6, 2021, 147 members of Congress followed then-president Donald Trump’s directive and voted against certifying the 2020 election results. If given the opportunity, you can count on Leavitt and Buldoc to join those lawmakers. It is a chance we cannot effort to take.
We’re disappointed that none of the Republicans down ballot has the courage to (publicly) disavow Trump — fortunately none of them is going to Washington. But governance must go on, and given today’s extreme politics, moderation, experience and balance are the words guiding our selections for state and local offices.
At the top of the ticket we endorse Gov. Chris Sununu. With his eye on the White House he’s learned to be a savvy, mostly middle-of-the-road Republican, and most important, is a bulwark against some of the extreme elements of his party in the N.H. Legislature.
Democrat Dana Hilliard is our pick over incumbent Executive Councilor Joe Kenney. We like Kenney and admire his constituent work in the North Country, but his votes against Planned Parenthood and against accepting $27 million in federal money to assist in COVID programs is a bridge too far for us to cross. We can’t say it any better than what Sununu to Kenney about rejecting the COVID money. “I appreciate that you have concerns, but they’re based on fantasy.” Sununu also supported the Planned Parenthood contracts that Kenney voted against.
Hilliard is not well known locally, but as the longtime mayor of Somersworth, he’s experienced, hard-working and has a substantial base in Dover and Durham, which are now part of our district.
An intriguing race is between incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley and Bill Marsh, the former Republican state legislator turned Democrat. They are (were) decades-old friends and neighbors, and when he was a Republican, Marsh looked to Bradley as a mentor. We respect Marsh for his convictions and courage, but we believe today, as we have for years, that Bradley is the most effective and influential legislator in the state. It makes no sense for voters here to lose that leverage in Concord.
Bradley has a full-page list of accomplishments, but perhaps his most significant achievement is championing N.H.’s acceptance of Medicaid expansion, which led to 90,000 Granite Staters receiving health care through insurance rather than at the emergency room.
For county commission, we endorse incumbents Republican Terry McCarthy and Matt Plache. We credit McCarthy and Plache with taming what was largely a dysfunctional county commission. In short, they’ve done a remarkable job getting the county’s financial house in order and we see no reason to unseat them.
Under redistricting, Conway alone will be represented by three state representives. The candidates are Republicans Frank McCarthy, Mike DiGregorio and incumbent Karen Umberger. The Democrats: David Paige and incumbents Tom Buco and Steve Woodcock.
If there was ever an all-star slate of candidates, this is it. All are proven community leaders, so unless you are voting a straight ticket, selecting just three is not easy.
Two obvious choices we ask you to consider are Umberger and Woodcock. There are philosophical differences between them, of course, but both are highly motivated, effective and moderate. We believe that Conway could not be better represented and we heartily endorse them.
McCarthy, whom we have endorsed in previous elections, and DiGregorio, who has proven himself on many boards through the years, we are ruling out because of their extreme conservative views on abortion, Planned Parenthood and parental rights. As social libertarians, we strongly believe that government has no role in meddling with women’s health issues, and we trust teachers and councilors to do the right thing should minors ask for confidentiality.
For the third spot, we select David Paige. He is a board member of the Northeast Woodland Public Chartered School and will be a strong voice and advocate for issues facing young families, like affordable housing.
In the past we’ve supported Buco, who has served for more than a decade, but we believe it’s time for a change.
District 2 has also been reconfigured and it now represents the town of Bartlett, Jackson, Hart’s Location, Hale’s Location, Albany and Sandwich. The candidates are Republicans Gene Chandler and Dan Bacon, and incumbents and Democrats Anita Burroughs and Chris McAleer.
We endorse Chandler and Burroughs. Longtime, former state representative and twice Speaker of House, there is no non-incumbent candidate who can bring as much North Country influence to Concord as Chandler. He’s our style, old school Republican — fiscally conservative, socially moderate.
Burroughs is strong on constituent service and passionately represents the loyal opposition — a needed outspoken Democrat in a Republican-dominated State House.
With redistricting, District 8 now includes Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Moultonborough, Tamworth and Wakefield, and will be served by two state representatives.
We endorse incumbents Democrat Jerry Knirk and Republican Mark McConkey. Knirk is one of the most authoritative voices on health issues in the House. McConkey is vice chair of the powerful Public Works and Highways Committee, and the more leverage we in the North Country have, the quicker roads like the dangerous section of Route 16 in Albany will be improved.
Up and down the ballot, we are fortunate to have so many competent Republican and Democratic candidates. Expesss your appreciation for their dedication and your confidence in our electoral system by voting Nov. 8. And remember, democracy starts at home.
