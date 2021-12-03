The sales of the Wentworth and Red Jacket signal a coming generational economic boom that will change us in as-yet-unforeseen ways.
History shows what we may be in for. The grand hotels in the 1800s ushered in the tourism industry and the beginning of the end of an economy largely based on farming and wood-related industries.
The arrival of ski legend Hannes Schneider and the opening of Cranmore Mountain in the 1930s established Conway as a ski town.
And in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Volvo International Tennis Tournament attracted Volvo-driving, upscale Baby Boomers with enough money to buy second homes, kicking off a condo boom and jump-starting our now massive second-home real-estate market.
Trigger for the next boom? The pandemic. Shocks to the economy, like the one induced by the shutdowns last year, accelerate existing trends. Working from home and telecommuting to their offices in big cities went from being a trickle of professionals living here and working somewhere else to a near flood.
That trickle to flood is affecting the residential real estate market, as we know through the explosion in the short-term rental industry, and tourism in general, with noticeably more visitors here buying stuff and eating out in the shoulder seasons.
The Wentworth and Red Jacket resorts were each bought by investment groups, which is a signal that big money is looking at the valley.
And why so much activity in hotels, when it seems like we already have too many guest rooms? Is it a coincidence that one new hotel opened (at the Fandangle’s site); another is under construction (Cranmore); and a third and fourth are planned (across from the Intervale Scenic Vista and at the Junge’s motel site), or that the hotel industry is scrambling to capitalize on a major trend?
Here’s what the hotel industry magazine Skift reported about the Red Jacket sale. Tom Burns, managing director for EOS Investors, which bought the resort in North Conway and others on Cape Cod, said flexible work trends with more people able to spend at least a few days out of the working week away from the office lend themselves to more leisure travel.
Even adding 30-45 days to the Cape Cod or White Mountain travel season would provide “meaningful impact” to the Red Jacket Resorts portfolio, he said.
“These markets are tricky for hotel investors, however, because the seasonality doesn’t pencil out (make sense) for lenders or investors considering a ground-up project,” he said.
Here are some other indications that we are on the cusp of a heating-up economy: Traditionally, 30 percent of homes are bought with cash, the other 70 percent financed. In today’s market, that percentage has flipped. That means lots of buyers in their 50s and 60s, many of whom are still working, are cashing out of their primary homes and buying here.
Does that suggest more upscale coffee shops and bistros? That’s to be determined, but what isn’t is the number of new restaurants on the horizon. Sources told the Sun that at least four new national chain restaurants are planning locations in the valley.
For local businesses, and workers who increasingly have leverage to demand long overdue pay raises, it is all good. For people like anti-development Sun columnist Bill Marvel — well, it will give them something more to write about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.