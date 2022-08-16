Thanks to a procedural error, the Conway School Board has a chance to fix their ill-advised selection of Joe Lentini to fill the vacant seat for the next eight months until the next election in April.

The error — unintentionally overlooking the Aug. 12 candidacy filing deadline — was a simple mistake. Appointing the former school board chairman, who lost handily to Cassie Capone this spring, is an example of poor judgment.

