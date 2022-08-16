Thanks to a procedural error, the Conway School Board has a chance to fix their ill-advised selection of Joe Lentini to fill the vacant seat for the next eight months until the next election in April.
The error — unintentionally overlooking the Aug. 12 candidacy filing deadline — was a simple mistake. Appointing the former school board chairman, who lost handily to Cassie Capone this spring, is an example of poor judgment.
As Sun columnist William Marvel pointed out, the school board ignored its own procedures as determined by Robert's Rules of Order. When faced with a tie — three votes for Lentini, three for Jerry Goodrich — instead of leaving it a tie and operate one member short for a while, the board used controversial ranked-choice voting, a relatively new system that eventually produces a winner that gets more than 50 percent of the vote.
Ranked-choice is definitely not in Robert's Rules, but even if the board had the authority to choose another way to vote, the optics were terrible, and selecting Lentini that way reeks of manipulation and favoritism.
Since the snafu came to light, North Country Angler owner Steve Angers (another Sun columnist) has filed for the vacant seat. Angers’ father was principal at Pine Tree School a half-century ago; Steve has an advanced degree and lots of out-of-valley business experience.
Along with two other candidates, Goodrich and Michaela Clement, the school board certainly has a good stable of potential fill-ins from which to choose.
As for Lentini, we won't judge his effectiveness as a past chair, nor speculate what value he might bring to the board the next few months.
What we do know, though, is that he lost in April. And as a losing candidate, a degree of humility might give him pause and the patience to wait till the next election. Lentini also should realize his appointment would be controversial and would cost the school board some credibility, which it already has.
