A saying attributed to Mark Twain goes something like this: History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.
In 1731, despite smallpox killing one out of every 13 Bostonians, there was strong resistance to inoculation, which, like the modern COVID-19 vaccines, was based on new science.
At the time, James Franklin, a local newspaper editor and anti-vaxxer, wrote that the smallpox epidemic came “as judgments from an angry and displeased God.”
In 1736, James’ younger brother Benjamin (yes, that Ben Franklin) lost his 4-year-old son to smallpox, and in his autobiography wrote that “I regretted bitterly and still regret” not inoculating the boy.
Lessons from that epidemic apparently didn’t stick. In the early 1900s, Boston again was brutalized by smallpox. This time, only 270 people out of the population of nearly 550,000 died. One reason: Boston had enacted mandatory vaccination.
Teams of police and vaccinators called “virus squads” went door to door checking if people had vaccination scars. The mandatory order was unsuccessfully challenged, going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Modern medicine began in the 18th century with the advent of vaccines; then with the practice of pasteurization, which reduced infant mortality in the 19th century; and later with game-changing drugs like penicillin.
But the 18th century was also considered the “golden age of quackery,” so it is not surprising that reasonable-thinking people at the time would be skeptical of the vaccine proponents’ claims. It must have been hard to distinguish them from the ones made by snake-oil salesmen.
Today, people give many reasons for doubting the efficacy of masks and vaccines — distrust of federal health initiatives and magical thinking that they won’t get COVID being among them.
What’s clear, however, is that much of this movement is driven by politics. For example, 19 of the 20 states with the lowest vaccination rates were won by Republican Donald Trump in 2020. And 90 percent of the Democrats say they have been vaccinated or will soon, compared to 58 percent of Republicans.
Politics was also clearly evident last week when a group of parents lobbied the Conway School Board to make masks optional when classes resume in the fall. We can’t say they were all conservatives, but we know some leaders of the group — Wendy Richardson, Nicole Nordlund and Norm Tregenza — represent the more extreme wing of the Republican Party.
In what appears to be a classic case of confirmation bias — finding information to confirm one’s already formed ideas — they trotted out a widely debunked German study that alleged that mask-wearing constitutes a health hazard.
For its part, the school board listened patiently, but if a cartoon thought bubble had appeared over their heads, one suspects it might have read, “These folks seem to have drunk the Kool-Aid.”
The spread of the Delta variant of COVID will determine the board’s policy on mask mandates next fall. But as it is a district that managed better than the rest of state to maintain in-school learning, we trust in their decision-making.
As for the anti-maskers, we suggest their public air time would be better spent encouraging people to get vaccinated. That would not only help quash a new spike of COVID but also take some of the quackery out of the public health discussion.
