If you were forming a committee to look into closing a school, wouldn't you want to call it the School Closing Committee? Instead, the Conway School named it the Facilities Use Committee.
For obvious reasons, the Sun has decided not to refer to it by its acronym — FUC — or worse, the FU Committee. We cheer on the committee's important work but are calling it (lower case) the school closing committee.
Beyond highlighting the board’s apparent lack of alphabet-awareness, the original name reeks of bureaucratic obfuscation, a tiresome endemic trait.
Another trait is maintaining the status quo. Ask School Superintendent Kevin Richard a question like how a minuscule 1 percent cut might affect the sprawling Conway School District, he goes right for the emotional jugular, saying essential staff would have to be cut.
Ask school board chairman Joe Lentini about dismal test scores, and he deflects it by pointing to the number of kids on free and reduced lunch and saying test scores aren’t really that important anymore.
Are defensive answers like these a learned bureaucratic-response to tough questions or do they think the rest of us are just gullible?
Which brings us to the three open school board seats.
We are enthusiastic about the candidacy of Jerry Goodrich, who is competing with Barbara Lyons for the two-year seat. Lyons volunteers for community organizations, and her background in education and business suggests she is dedicated and capable. The big negative we see since her appointment to fill a vacancy on the board in October is her reticence to speak up. The board would be better served by a forceful and opinionated voice, not someone who goes along with the pack.
Because of that, we are casting our lot with Goodrich. Based on his background in the Marine Corps and leadership roles in business, we believe, for starters, he won't be shy. Based on his candidate profile, his views are moderate and reasonable, and we are hopeful he can lead an era of reform in a respectful manner. We don't see Goodrich wearing a cut-off shirt and making fun of students' effort to address a serous subject like the dress code.
There are also two three-year seats. Both incumbents, Lentini and Ryan Wallace, are running, as is newcomer Cassie Capone.
During COVID, Wallace suggested a less strict mask policy than the one eventually passed by the board. Regardless of our opinion on masks, Wallace does represent a constituency that should be represented on the board.
To his credit, Lentini has not shied away from criticism in this space and withering attacks from columnist Bill Marvel. Putting aside policy differences, he deserves credit for maintaining a steady hand at the helm during COVID.
Someone has to sit at the head of the table and until a worthy challenger steps up, we’ll go with Lentini and wish him good luck.
