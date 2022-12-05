Remember the horror show two years ago, when the selectmen’s poorly presented, tone-deaf plan to allow unlimited STRs in residential neighborhoods was shot down at the polls? The one that led to a costly court battle that’s still going on? Well, Freddy Krueger’s back, this time with a poorly presented, tone-deaf plan for metered parking in North Conway Village.
We’d prefer that the board — which is set to consider the plan today — scrap it entirely. But if not, selectmen should hold off on a decision until the costs and benefits of paid parking have been thoroughly weighed. To assist them, we’ve come up with some. First, the costs ...
ANTI-BUSINESS: It is common for municipalities to use paid parking to help local businesses, not handicap them. Comparisons have been made to successful programs in Portsmouth and Bar Harbor. The difference is, those places are responding to high demand for parking, and merchants want the meters in order to turn over spaces.
They should look at destinations more similar to ours. Littleton doesn’t charge for parking because helping the downtown stay competitive is a priority. Their merchants, as here, face competition from nearby box stores.
Keene didn’t charge when it was revitalizing its downtown and trying to attract shoppers. Years later, it installed meters when the downtown became so busy that merchants asked for it.
Conway officials are quick to suggest traffic studies with every plan for a new hotel, but what about a study on the negative impact of paid parking on village businesses? How many tourists would be turned off and head to Settlers Green? How many locals would skip a stop for coffee because of the $2-an-hour parking cost (plus unknown fees).
WHAT PROBLEM? Unlike at the recreation lots, where the primary purpose was to reduce congestion, there isn’t a parking problem in North Conway. Except for the rarest of busy days, there are always spaces for locals, employees and visitors. Paid parking is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.
DOUBLE STANDARDS: Selectmen say what’s driving this idea is an effort to lower taxes. No one likes to pay taxes, of course, but taxpayers have not cut a school or town budget in at least a decade. What empirical evidence is there that saving the projected 5 cents on property tax bills is worth rolling out a complicated (and unpopular) project that will require hiring more town employees to manage it?
It is particularly perplexing to see the town put so much energy into something that may net only $500,000 annually, and which virtually all North Conway merchants — who, let’s face it, are the ones luring most of the tourists to town — are against, when just last year the budget committee’s recommendation to cut $800,000 from the school budget was shot down at deliberative school meeting.
GUESSWORK: The town’s revenue estimates are based on 400 or so spaces being occupied 50 percent of the time, eight hours a day. Town officials apparently came up with that number from talking to other towns.
But Zeb’s co-owner Peter Edwards did his own study, which included a month-by-month analysis. He estimates spaces are occupied only 30 percent of the time. Who’s right? Who knows? However, the town should know from its rec lot experiment that predicting revenue is not easy. Former Town Manager Tom Holmes estimated $235,000 in revenue from that summer program. This year, the town made only $37,000.
The town should do a detailed study of counting cars during various times of the day, week and season, and not just guess.
(UN)CONNECTIVITY: During peak times (when all the tourists are here), internet connectivity in the village slows to a crawl. The town’s parking plan relies heavily on using apps. How well they will work and how much frustration they will cause is unknown, and the town has no plan to address it.
STIFFING THE LOCALS: The town says it will give a discount (to be determined) to locals to park in the village. Again, another piece of the plan that isn’t finished. Meanwhile, the plan posted on the town website says that for a $20 yearly fee, employees in the village can buy a permit to park either in the HEB lot, the one on Depot Street or in a few spots at the east end of Kearsarge Road.
However, people who work for businesses with parking lots wouldn’t get a permit. So for businesses like the Sun — which has a small lot that can’t accommodate all its workers — some employees would be forced to pay $16 (plus fees) per day just to go to work.
Not only that, but the HEB and Depot Street lots are fairly far from many Main Street businesses, which could lead some employees, along with other locals and visitors, to park at private businesses. That means White Birch Books, Deacon Street and others could be forced to spend time and money managing their own lots.
In addition, area residents who frequent the Gibson Center for Senior Services and North Conway Community Center, or families who play sports in Schouler Park, also would be burdened by parking fees.
Now, the benefits ... Hmmm. We’ll get back to you on those. In the meantime, a parable.
Last Friday, Conway Town Manager John Eastman, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli and Public Works Director Andrew Smith graciously agreed to take a meeting at Town Hall with representatives from North Conway Village.
As the meeting wound down, at around 4:30 p.m., DegliAngeli got up, put on his coat and walked out, carrying a large package, presumably to his car parked conveniently a few feet from the back door of Town Hall.
Our guess is that if he and the rest of town staff had to walk half a mile — say, down to the middle school — on cold, winter afternoons to their cars, this plan would end up on a bottom shelf, gathering dust ... where it belongs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.