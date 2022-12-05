Remember the horror show two years ago, when the selectmen’s poorly presented, tone-deaf plan to allow unlimited STRs in residential neighborhoods was shot down at the polls? The one that led to a costly court battle that’s still going on? Well, Freddy Krueger’s back, this time with a poorly presented, tone-deaf plan for metered parking in North Conway Village.

We’d prefer that the board — which is set to consider the plan today — scrap it entirely. But if not, selectmen should hold off on a decision until the costs and benefits of paid parking have been thoroughly weighed. To assist them, we’ve come up with some. First, the costs ...

