Had another 37 Conway taxpayers attended Monday’s school deliberative meeting, voters in April may have had an alternative when voting on the school budget, as an effort to trim the budget by 1 percent was defeated by a 60-24 vote. Instead, they will have little choice between two budgets, each totaling nearly $40 million.
How is it that just 60 people could determine the fate of such an enormous amount of money?
In a nutshell, SB 2. Before it was passed in 1996, the town's school budget was debated and voted on in one session. These deliberative school meetings were held at the old Kennett High gym. Its bleachers were packed and it was not uncommon for hundreds of taxpayers to attend.
Under SB 2, the process is more complex, which perhaps is one reason the sessions are so poorly attended, even though they remain important. Many people today still don’t understand the process. This is how it works.
Voters at deliberative meetings — school and town — can adjust proposed budgets by selectmen and the school board up or down. That budget, along with the default budget (last year’s budget plus add-ons) appear on the ballot in April, and voters choose between the two.
The underlying theory of SB 2 was that more voters would participate in making these weighty decisions at the ballot box than if forced to sit on hard bleachers for hours. That has worked out. Compared with hundreds attending one meeting, thousands now vote.
At Monday’s deliberative school meeting, a motion was made by a budget committee member to cut the school’s board’s proposed budget — in round numbers — by $400,000. It failed, 60-24. The result, instead of having a choice between two budgets with a difference of $400,000, voters in April will choose between two nearly identical budgets (a $26,000 difference) of close to $40 million. Call it a Hobson’s Choice.
Those who proposed the $400,000 cut made the case that the $40 million is too much given the decrease in school enrollment and that voters, at the very least, should have a choice between two budgets that are different. The eventual winning side argued that the schools need the full budget to maintain their level of teachers and programs.
School Superintendent Kevin Richard is not only an excellent, hard-working, smart administrator, he is also politically savvy. When asked how the cuts would affect the schools, he could have said something like, “Anyone who has even managed a bake sale knows any budget can withstand a 1 percent cut, so I’m sure with our dedicated staff we can handle it without affecting the quality of education.” Instead, he said it “would absolutely result in a reduction in personnel ... and impact significantly.”
That Richard protected his district was expected and understandable. It was disappointing, however, that the 60 people who voted against the budget cut didn’t feel that the few thousand people who will vote in April deserved a chance to consider it.
Adding insult to injury, after the matter was settled, the same 60 people took an extra step and voted not to allow reconsideration of the debate that had just taken place. Though having just decisively won the debate, they were apparently fearful that after enough of their people had left the gym to go home, so the sneaky budget-cutters would revisit the issue.
In hearings prior to the deliberative session, the budget committee was nearly split over two proposed cuts— one measure failed, 8-6 and a second, 7-7.
Given that the budget committee is an elected board and represents the general population of voters, it is a fair assumption that the budget-cutters represent a significant percentage of taxpayers and certainly hundreds of like-minded voters who will cast a ballot in April.
Sadly, on Monday night, a group of 60 presumptuously took it upon themselves to take a very important choice away from them.
