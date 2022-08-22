In the telling of former school board chairman Joe Lentini, he emerged from voter-mandated retirement to volunteer for an unexpired term because he still wants to serve “the kids.” To others (including me), it appears instead that his ego was so bruised by his electoral loss on April 12 that he saw the resignation of another member as a chance to circumvent his defeat by appealing to his old allies on the board. That would afford him a significant advantage in his almost-certain campaign for another full term in the spring.
There are also two potentially credible interpretations of the school board’s Aug. 8 action on that issue. On the one hand, it’s possible that Lentini’s three champions among the six remaining members somehow underestimated the extent of public dissatisfaction with Lentini’s supercilious deportment in the chair. It could also be that all three of them were unaware that the resort to ranked-choice voting amounted to a violation of Robert’s Rules — and thus their own board policy, which declares that their proceedings will be guided by Robert’s Rules. After all, under Lentini’s chairmanship the board engaged in a similar violation last October, to install Lentini’s self-confessed admirer in another vacant position.
On the other hand, in both instances the ranked-choice vote may have been consciously undertaken despite being a recognized policy contradiction. Last October it may have seemed the surest means of achieving a desired outcome; in Lentini’s case, it was the only possible means.
A technical error moved administrators to reopen the process, and four interested parties applied. If someone else was chosen last night, or no one, that may indicate that the Aug. 8 violation reflected nothing worse that a lack of familiarity with the board’s own policy. However, if Team Lentini was somehow revived despite an evenly split board, it will be difficult to deny that personal loyalty engendered some funny business.
The school board often operates with new, inexperienced members, and the weight given to Lentini’s board experience seemed disproportionate in light of other factors. For example, his letter of interest was the shortest one submitted, but showed the most stylistic deficiency despite its brevity, with flaws in syntax, spelling and punctuation. It may reflect poor reading skills that after nine years Lentini still habitually refers to Randy Davison as “Mr. Davidson,” and addresses Kevin Richard as “Superintendent Richards.”
On Aug. 8, Lentini admitted that he quit high school. A diploma is no assurance of competence, and life experience is certainly valuable, but it’s curious that Lentini, who ostensibly considers education of superlative importance, could cite no more of his own. A candidate with a university degree was nevertheless passed over on Aug. 8, and last night the board saw another applicant with a graduate degree. Both of them also described impressive and varied life experience.
Lentini himself offered the best reason why he should not be on the school board when he said “I always defer to the experts.” School boards need members who think for themselves, and can choose which course to take when “the experts” contradict each other. It seemed telling, for instance, that the commendably fit and healthy Lentini arrived for his initial interview wearing a mask. Although I’ve never accused him of “instigating” a mask mandate — as Bill Aughton inaccurately quoted me as asserting — masks did become emblematic of board intransigence during Lentini’s tenure.
I’ve never referred to Lentini as a “dictator,” either — as Aughton further (and falsely) claimed. Bill attributed the same remarks to an entirely different person in a letter published last November, so he probably misspoke more from confusion than contrivance, but I will admit that Lentini’s interactions with the visiting public did assume a dictatorial and confrontational air.
Bill also managed to contort one sentence of mine into an allegation of “questionable conduct” by board chair Michelle Capozzoli. In fact, I gave her and the other pro-Lentini members the full benefit of the doubt between potential narratives involving either honest error or parliamentary shenanigans fueled by favoritism. As I finish this column, I still do. Whether I feel the same way when this column appears depends entirely on what happened last night.
