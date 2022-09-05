I stopped hunting 50 years ago because I dislike killing innocent animals, but I make exceptions for varmints, and especially rodents. Dave Nichols had a perennial woodchuck problem on his farm, so when I worked for him in 1975, I carried a .22 pistol while driving his tractor. One day, I saw a woodchuck brazenly watching me from about 50 yards away, and to my surprise as much as his I dropped him with a snap shot. Dave had mentioned a maternal ancestor who used to make a tasty woodchuck stew, so I brought the carcass back to the farmhouse, only to find that Mrs. Nichols did not favor that recipe. By emphatic instruction, I threw the deceased over the stone wall.
My wife dreams of living off the land. She gleans her breakfast greens from the yard and forages wild berries all over town. Her garden plots are numbered or named, and Gardens No. 1 and 2 are fenced against deer. Unfortunately, the fencing was no impediment to what we called Mr. Woodchuck, who burrowed under it and came up near the beans and strawberries. Every time a strawberry turned a little pink, it would disappear. Every squash, bean, cabbage and pea plant was reduced to a stub as soon as it sprouted a succulent shoot. Before the tomatoes even ripened, each of them showed signs of voracious gnawing.
The last couple of times we’ve had woodchuck pests, I caught them in a leg trap placed at the entrance to one of their burrows, but this one was too wily. I found the trap buried under a pile of fresh dirt one day, but mostly our vegetarian visitor slithered around it, or just avoided the trapped entrance and plunged down another hole.
This summer, the leg trap became something of a liability. One midnight in July we found a stray cat sitting on the landing outside our back porch. It looked exactly like the old tuxedo tom we lost in 2012, and that first night it let me scratch it behind the ear. Then I opened a can of cat food that I keep “just in case,” but it turned timid and walked off into the woods. It lingered there for weeks, coming out occasionally to say hello or to snack on a sampling of high-test dry food, while we tried to persuade it that we have a vacancy and are worthy cat landlords. A leg trap didn’t seem compatible with that impression.
On her early-morning jaunts to let the chickens out, my wife often caught a glimpse of the woodchuck heading for the salad bar, and one day when it was still hot enough to keep the windows open, she called to say Mr. Woodchuck was available for shooting. I had been keeping a revolver handy for that purpose, but with one neighboring house within a couple of hundred yards I had it loaded with unreliable .22 shorts, and even at a reasonably close range I missed it completely. It bounded away in the one direction I dared not shoot, and disappeared into the grass.
Immediately I reloaded the cylinder with more accurate .22 long rifles, but it was another week or so before I heard the call that it had returned. This time I didn’t miss, but I had just gotten cleaned up and dressed for a dental appointment, so I left the carcass for my wife to bury. She said she would “take care of it,” but when I returned a couple of hours later, my dedicated forager had skinned it and was butchering it in the backyard — during the course of which she learned that our unwelcome guest was not “Mr.” Woodchuck.
She had the liver with onions for lunch that day and pronounced it “not bad,” but braising the rest of it filled the house with a rancid redolence. It’s in the freezer now, I’m told, but I grow suspicious every time we have a meal that looks like there might be meat under the sauce. She assures me it’s tuna, or chicken, or pork. I can only hope that she’s as honest as she is industrious.
