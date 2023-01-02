The storm that buried us the week before Christmas was not the worst snowfall on Davis Hill in my lifetime, but it was worse than any I can recall seeing. As is often the case, we seem to have been hammered a lot harder here than other places nearby. Parts of North Conway saw only 10 inches or a foot, but on Saturday morning it was two feet deep behind my back shed, and two or three more inches fell over the next few hours. It was all what is commonly called "heart attack" snow, so wet and heavy that it demanded a small shovel and a lot of patience. Even with someone else plowing now, we worked seven hours at cleaning up on Saturday, three more hours on Sunday, and two on Monday.
We had to alternate the roof-raking and snow-shoveling with finding ways to cook and heat water, and feeding a little fire in the furnace, just big enough to keep the house from freezing but not hot enough to overheat the ducting. Losing power in a big storm is all but guaranteed, and it will remain that way as long as our power companies keep distributing electricity via the same vulnerable system of wooden poles they've been using since the 1890s —in the middle of a forest, on roads traveled by disproportionate numbers of idiots. Even in the summer, it's surprising how often some nitwit takes out a pole and throws whole neighborhoods back on 19th century technologies.
The record storm here must still be the three-day blizzard of February, 1969. North Conway observers claimed up to three feet from that one, but it was deeper out here that time, too. My father measured 44 inches in his path to the woodpile, on the same spot where I sank a yardstick on December 17, and that was on top of about four feet that was already on the ground. He had to handle that one alone, as I was off in the Army, but at 60 he was still pretty rugged, and he made no complaint. I was standing in Louisiana sunshine when I opened his letter containing a photo of snowbanks higher than the eves of the house, and it was the first time in weeks that I considered myself fortunate.
Ten years later, it was a different story. I had just returned from Europe when we had a late-October snowstorm that I thought foretold another brutal winter, but that snow quickly melted and I don't think another flake fell until late in February of 1980. Most ski areas had not yet installed sophisticated winter-simulation systems, and for perhaps the first time operators felt the same terror a farmer does when drought or drenching threatens to destroy a crop. At the town meeting, someone even suggested abating the property taxes for Cranmore, but if I recall correctly that plea was laughed off on the argument that they never volunteered to pay extra taxes after a banner year.
I visited Harry Mason and his wife in their Redstone house during that snowless winter, and the weather naturally came up in conversation. Harry mentioned that he had been looking through his father's diaries, and found that the old man had plowed some ground on their East Conway farm in January of 1906, and had done the same thing again in January of 1915. That wasn't going to happen in January of 1980, with the ground frozen deep enough to freeze up septic systems, but 1906 and 1915 must have been unusually warm as well as dry.
Where Horace Mason's farm diaries have gone, I regrettably don't know, but the Reporter carried accounts of heavy rainfall in January and February of 1915. Snow fell here and there on January 17, but it was all washed away the next day. It's too bad NOAA wasn't around at the time. With that agency's subtle advocacy, instead of the Weather Bureau's mere data, it might have heralded January of 1915 as "the warmest January on record," and actually kicked off the climate-change panic in time to do something about it.
