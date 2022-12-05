One of the most corrosive features in governance is the appearance of favoritism. Conway’s Zoning Board of Adjustment risked creating that impression recently in the decision to allow an oversized sign for the new Market Basket — only weeks after its adverse decisions in the case of the Leavitt’s Bakery sign.

In the Leavitt case, the ZBA decided that a painting of sweet-looking pastries affixed to the top of the bakery constituted a sign for the business and that it was a violation since it was much larger than allowed. It was an unpopular result, criticized by a cacophony of supportive commentary cultivated by the applicant, but it reflected a valid interpretation of the ordinance and was, I think, the correct decision.

