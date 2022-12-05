One of the most corrosive features in governance is the appearance of favoritism. Conway’s Zoning Board of Adjustment risked creating that impression recently in the decision to allow an oversized sign for the new Market Basket — only weeks after its adverse decisions in the case of the Leavitt’s Bakery sign.
In the Leavitt case, the ZBA decided that a painting of sweet-looking pastries affixed to the top of the bakery constituted a sign for the business and that it was a violation since it was much larger than allowed. It was an unpopular result, criticized by a cacophony of supportive commentary cultivated by the applicant, but it reflected a valid interpretation of the ordinance and was, I think, the correct decision.
Such unpleasant rulings are occasionally inevitable, but they’re crucial to maintaining the integrity and credibility of any ordinance. When we adopted zoning more than four decades back, we all gave up certain property rights in return for collective protection against obnoxious development, such as industrial intrusions in the residential zone. In that context, the size of signs may seem irrelevant, but consistent application of all zoning requirements is essential to public approbation. Without that predictability we’re still left with the restrictions, but no longer enjoy the protection.
The next highly publicized issue before the ZBA was Market Basket’s request to have its usual oversized storefront sign on its new building in the Settlers Green maze. Represented by professionals with a lot of experience in dealing with provincial zoning officials and pesky sign ordinances, Market Basket claimed “hardship” because the store was located so far from Route 16. A majority of ZBA members apparently swallowed that argument. It complicated their deliberations, no doubt, that other nearby chains had previously been allowed a similar indulgence — which only illustrates the evils of such imprudent precedents.
In the early era of zoning, I sat on a few cases that came before the ZBA, and at that time the requirements for a variance were so stringent that I voted against all but one. The sticking point was usually the hardship factor, which had to be “inherent in the land.” The one variance I supported involved a sign at the south end of North Conway Village where the ground drops sharply beyond the edge of the road, and if the sign had met the prescribed setback, it would have had to be about 60 feet tall to be visible. Hardships “inherent in the land” were a tough measure to meet, but that additional wording precluded any consideration of specious, self-imposed “hardships” such as the corporate choice of a building site. Weakening that provision broadened the opportunity for inventive argumentation. That, in turn, heightened the odds of inconsistent outcomes, thereby increasing the potential for board decisions seemingly based on which applicant has the slickest lawyer.
Inconsistency also impairs the debate over paid parking for North Conway Village, although this time it seems less evident in municipal action than in the public reaction. Last year, when the selectmen floated a half-baked proposal for public bathrooms in the village, the merchant class exuded gushing support, although the cost estimate for such a facility was grossly underestimated. When the initiative failed, Chamber gremlins called for a recount that yielded a one-vote “mandate.”
Any concession to village merchants and their precious customers was none too good for that select constituency. In fact, many seemed indignant that it hadn’t been provided earlier. After all, don’t many other tourist areas already have public restrooms, at least at their chambers of commerce? Shouldn’t we imitate their good example?
Just don’t ask that mercantile aristocracy to endure any inconvenience to help pay for its own amenities — say, through paid parking. Forget that many other overrun tourist areas have also resorted to parking meters; this time, North Conway shopkeepers prefer to resist imitation.
Curiously divergent administrative outcomes engender a suspicion that an applicant’s resources dictate which rules will apply. Taking one line of argument to obtain a benefit, while reversing course to avoid an imposition, suggests that logic changes to accommodate the particular interests of a political faction. Consistency is a public virtue, as well as a private one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.