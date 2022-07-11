Forty years ago, the Union Leader boasted that New Hampshire's population had reached a million people, and I remember wondering why that was something to brag about. Massachusetts had hit that mark a century and a quarter before us, which clearly hadn't done that state any good, and people were fleeing it in droves. They still are, and most of them seem to be coming here to live — or at least to linger for a while.
The Great Migration of the 20th century started shortly after World War II, as families followed the fortunes of their mostly male breadwinners, whose careers increasingly required relocation as a condition for advancement. By 1985, the Census Bureau calculated that one American in five had moved to another town or state over the course of the previous year.
Then, suddenly, that trend dropped off. In 2018, on the news that only 10 percent of our population had moved during 2017, amateur demographers began scrawling magazine articles suggesting that Americans were finally regaining their cultural sense of place. It seemed absurd to draw that conclusion simply because people were staying in one place an average of 10 years, instead of five. At least it seemed absurd to those of us whose families have lived for generations in the same town, or on the same spot. The population probably turned more sedentary partly because of the recession of 2007, which doubled the unemployment rate and made it prudent, until about 2015, to keep any job you were lucky enough to have. Even SAU 9's superintendent postponed his retirement until then.
Allowing children to finish school in one community may also have helped slow the transiency of American families. Parents who were uprooted several times as schoolchildren might be more conscious of the intense stress involved in leaving familiar surroundings, and would probably be more inclined to resist inflicting such dislocation on their own offspring. Our last two school board meetings both heard from recent arrivals who admitted they came here precisely to give their children the stable educational environment they never had, but which they now seem to consider a God-given right.
There appears to be an emerging pattern to our intranational migration. A couple may gypsy around a little or a lot before their children enter school, but then they will often settle somewhere long enough for their kids to finish elementary school, middle school, or high school — or all three — before pulling up stakes again. Once the kids are grown, however, the wanderlust resurfaces. After all, people who stopped flitting around like starlings merely to enjoy a sense of community grounded in a school will likely feel rootless again after that school is no longer the center of their lives.
The vagabond impulse may not be indulged again until retirement, but it sometimes persists long afterward. Since the first house was built within sight of mine, it has changed hands three times, and all but the current occupants were retirees who moved on to other, still-greener pastures after a few years. First there are the mountains, and then there's the seashore. Finally, there's Florida, the obituary capital of the country.
A little mingling is good for the gene pool, but a chronically peripatetic nation leaves a galaxy of disposable communities in its wake. The natural landscape stands littered with housing developments and retail sprawl meant to satisfy the fleeting lodging and shopping needs of an entirely portable population that moves on, oblivious to the damage it leaves behind.
One of the most common questions strangers to Conway tend to ask is "Where are you from?" Their inquiries can become a little aggravating, too, when they won't take "right here" for an answer, but it's understandable because of the sheer number of residents who hail from elsewhere — or from several elsewheres. Even the oldest local families are descended from someone who first came here from somewhere else, including the Abenaki. What makes a community is not the people who pass through a place on their way to someplace else, but those who see it as their last stop, and treat it as though it were the final refuge.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.