Twenty years ago, filmmaker Michael Moore and I began a few years of very close concurrence. Both of us fretted deeply over the civil liberties a soft and timid generation of Americans seemed willing to fritter away for a semblance of security — from Islamic terrorists, back then. He reiterated those concerns recently in a post on his website entitled “In the End, bin Laden Won.”
“How did he know we’d pass legislation giving up our sacred constitutional rights, and call it a Patriot Act?” Mike wondered. “How did he know we’d put a spy camera on every corner from Butte, Mont., to Fort Myers, Fla.?”
I haven’t seen much from Mike in years, but his reminder of our common concern about the tolerance for government overreach inspired me to see what his opinion might be about it now. At last, I hoped, there might be at least one self-proclaimed liberal who actually does value freedom more than the illusion of safety offered by rigid official control.
Alas, liberals ain’t what they used to be. The rights Mike found too sacred to fritter away for increased protection from terrorism are evidently no longer valuable enough for him to defend against the mania for safety. In the pandemic era, his ironic talents are no longer aimed at government officials who lean toward authoritarian rule, but at those who are not authoritarian enough.
Apparently our erstwhile solidarity was a fluke, merely reflecting the momentary intersection of Mike’s oscillating viewpoint with my own, and his blog post did not end without further inconsistency. Toward the finish he seemed to pirouette from a lament for the loss of American freedoms into an argument for jihad against our entire culture and the economic system that sustains it.
Adding his voice to the Progressive clamor, he essentially declared that capitalism has turned Americans into the world’s terrorists. In the thinly disguised Marxian rhetoric so common in Democratic circles these days, he urged that we “stop the greed, close the income inequality gap, reduce our glutinous consumption and eliminate the profit motive.”
Now, I’m no friend of capitalism, either. The main thing I came to appreciate about Democrats was that whenever they took control of the government the economy seemed to falter or fail, slowing or momentarily stopping the industrialized destruction of our landscape. Fewer forests succumbed to the bulldozer. Fewer new houses and retail complexes littered the geography. Mills and factories often stopped belching billows of fumes into the atmosphere.
So perhaps I still can find passing agreement with Mike, at least insofar as what he says. I, too, abhor the greed and conspicuous consumption that drives the rampant exploitation of the planet’s finite natural resources. Unlike Mike, I have only one home, and a very modest one, with relatively few possessions beyond a sizable library. If I were as fat as Michael Moore, however, I’d be more careful about condemning “glutinous consumption.”
There’s only one hitch in my dissatisfaction with capitalism. Except for an atavistic resort to subsistence agriculture, the only alternative I can imagine is the universal provision of free housing, food, and clothing from some magical source of supply. That seems to be the preferred economic system among the new generation of Democrats, who mobilize the country’s slackers and moochers with the promise of unlimited free handouts and spending money — in return for their votes. Modern Democrats boast their belief in science, but they clearly don’t believe in math. They plan to live on the national credit card until the Republicans resume control, whereupon they will probably insist on doing something about all that debt, and then demonize the Republicans when they try.
Mike’s blog ended with a comment section filled with 45 invariably laudatory observations. I thought it needed a little intellectual diversity, so I tried to raise the issue of the missing alternative for our economic system. Unfortunately, this avowed enemy of the profit motive — the man whose film “Fahrenheit 9/11” grossed well over $200 million — only allows paying subscribers to comment on his opinions. That explains the uniformly supportive responses. It may also account for Mike’s inability to detect the contradictions in his own reasoning.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
