My first long research trip in nearly three years revealed some subtle hints of a breakdown in the social order. Most conspicuous was increased speed and recklessness on major highways — especially on the East Coast, but to some degree even in the Midwest, where caution and courtesy were once universal.

Driving 10 or 15 miles over the speed limit appears to be the minimum necessary to keep cars off one’s bumper. Eighty is a common speed on the interstates, and every few minutes someone flies by a good deal faster than that. Yet only twice in 2,900 miles did I see what looked like a speeding citation in progress.

