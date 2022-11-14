My first long research trip in nearly three years revealed some subtle hints of a breakdown in the social order. Most conspicuous was increased speed and recklessness on major highways — especially on the East Coast, but to some degree even in the Midwest, where caution and courtesy were once universal.
Driving 10 or 15 miles over the speed limit appears to be the minimum necessary to keep cars off one’s bumper. Eighty is a common speed on the interstates, and every few minutes someone flies by a good deal faster than that. Yet only twice in 2,900 miles did I see what looked like a speeding citation in progress.
Five days in Washington, D.C., revealed more instances of petty crime than I’ve seen in that city over the three previous decades, with teenagers brazenly jumping fare turnstiles in the Metro and smoking dope on the trains at midafternoon. Reefer has been decriminalized in D.C., and the relaxation of that prohibition evidently initiated a more general malaise in enforcing other misconduct. After defunding the police, I guess decriminalizing crime is the logical next step.
At the same time, federal facilities are more rigidly controlled and restricted than ever before — all on the excuse of a pandemic that our peerless leader assured us was over. Mr. Biden’s dismayed handlers merely reinterpreted his remark in a way that let them maintain an atmosphere of hysteria through at least one more election.
Under Democratic rule, the federal government still seems maniacally preoccupied with shielding its employees from any potential germ, at whatever cost in public services.
The Longworth House Congressional Office Building, with its affordable cafeteria, is now closed to all but congressional staff on the excuse of “COVID.” I’ve been eating breakfast there with other Washington visitors for 35 years, but the late pandemic will probably never be over long enough for the public to regain the use of that taxpayer-funded amenity.
One Capitol cop even tried to discourage me from entering the Library of Congress by asking — more curtly than courteously — “You got a staff ID?” At the National Archives, where most guards are friendlier, researchers can finally enter but must now obtain advance appointments. They’re booked up weeks in advance, yet no day that I was there were the research tables ever even half full. Many, I suspect, reserved more time than they ultimately needed, which worsened the reservation backlog. Two graduate students I met there have been delayed nearly three years in completing their Ph.D. dissertations by the locking-up of public records.
Most private and public manuscript repositories seem determined to maintain the pandemic-era reservation requirement indefinitely, or permanently. That must make it easier to schedule staff, but it also tends to discourage and inhibit the research for which those facilities exist. At both the Indiana Historical Society and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, I reserved one more day than I found necessary, and could have run up to the Chicago branch of the National Archives on those extra days, but appointments had to be made weeks ahead of time. With the pre-pandemic flexibility of drop-in research, I could have avoided the 2,000-mile special trip that I’ll have to make now.
The difficulty of coordinating research appointments on lengthy trips probably accounts for me having been the only researcher in the building at several state facilities in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. Three years ago, those libraries would have been packed at least seven hours a day, but many have cut their hours.
The National Archives in Washington used to remain open until 10 p.m., but now they start shooing you out by 4:30. The Ohio Historical Society library is down to 13 hours a week, and with two-week notice required for an appointment, visitation is never likely to pick up enough to justify resuming the old hours.
Pandemic paranoia may have dealt a fatal blow to the once-thriving business of research into American history. That’s a less visible sign of societal decay than widespread disregard for the law, and it may only become obvious through the publication of poorly-documented history in the coming years. By then it will likely be too late to do anything about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.