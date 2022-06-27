Fifty-five years ago, on a hazy, humid Saturday, 131 teenagers paraded into Kennett High School’s steaming gymnasium, now known as the Marshall Gym. I’m sure the valedictorian and salutatorian expressed soaring expectations about what we were about to go out in the world and do, but I don’t remember a word they said. I don’t even recall who they were.
Many of the parents felt as much relief as pride, because back then the chances of dropping out seemed to increase as the senior year progressed. My father, who initially entertained devious visions of sending me to the Naval Academy, remarked at graduation that he had feared the day would never come. Despite good grades, I didn’t like school and often absented myself, only to be suspended for doing so. The punishment suited me perfectly, for I disliked school mainly because it interrupted my reading.
Despite the sweat drizzling down our necks, it was a moment for grandiose reflection. Seated on a stage where Jack Dalton had been cursed and old ladies had fed arsenic to suffering old bachelors, we glanced out windows that overlooked Mount Washington as the speeches dragged on. Ours was an idyllic little town in a magnificent setting, not yet destroyed by shopping malls and mega-hotels and suburban developments and the avaricious, overzealous chamber of commerce that attracted it all.
Many of us harbored nearly as much cocksure certainty and contempt for our elders as today’s youth. I, at least, already knew everything at 17, and my appreciation for the accumulated wisdom of earlier generations lay far in the future. Still, few of my classmates seemed to have been raised to consider themselves the center of the universe. I think our attention was fixed more on that beautiful world outside than on ourselves, and we were anxious to see what was in it.
Our vocational plans differed little from those of the latest Kennett graduates. More of the 2022 crop hope to enter four-year colleges, but many may not. A little over half the aspiring, perspiring class on that stage in 1967 had followed the college prep track, but not all who did matriculated. Most went to work, or to trade schools. World events decreed that many would soon end up in uniform.
Our class produced a doctor and numerous teachers. To our surprise, one classmate later became a lawyer. Most devoted their energies to more mundane but equally vital occupations, such as keeping cars running, businesses organized, fires suppressed, and houses in repair. I don’t know that any became plumbers, but plenty could answer other, lesser emergencies.
The “gap year” had not yet become popular, and my parents wouldn’t have had the money to send me traveling even if they had still been supporting me. I took a gap year anyway. In fact, I took eight of them. Soon after graduation, I was wandering the U.S. with a backpack, hitchhiking from one Civil War battlefield to another and sleeping surreptitiously on ground where great armies had clashed a century before.
After years of interesting jobs interspersed with self-funded sabbaticals, I went to college myself, where all my obsessive reading paid off. The main benefit was access to the college library, although a few professors offered valuable coffee-shop conversation. The resulting degree never got me a job, but the GI Bill and my father’s example of personal parsimony allowed me to graduate with savings instead of debt, which bought some free time for the ultimate goal of writing. Eventually that avocation became a vocation, and while it is less remunerative than that of the teachers who graduated with me, it has been much more satisfying to me.
Since 1967 our planet has grown unsustainably crowded, with its beauty sacrificed to a prolific and insatiably materialistic species. It’s understandable that young people facing such a noisy, teeming world might focus more on themselves, even if they had not been trained to do so. That phenomenon, amounting to something like generational autism, could nevertheless arouse enough introspection to perceive life’s greatest secret — that amid any adversity, the surest path to happiness lies not through the verb “to have,” but rather in “to be.”
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
