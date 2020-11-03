It was 15 years ago on Thanksgiving that Alice and I took our son Zachary to Karriad Kennels in Plymouth to pick out a Siberian husky pup from a litter that had been born in early October. I knew nothing about the breed, but Zach was determined that he wanted a sled dog to pull him on his snowboard, and Alice and I were eager to help him get over the loss of our beloved Bernese mountain dog, Buckminster.
I remember holding that little ball of fur and and breathing in that unmistakable aroma of puppy, and it was love at first whiff.
What I didn’t know was that a Siberian husky is one very short step from a wolf. It became clearer one fine day when Boof escaped from the house and promptly killed all the chickens in my neighbor Linda’s coop — a chaotic scene that lasted no more than five minutes.
Five years later, Linda proved she was a candidate for sainthood when he did the same with the rabbits with which she had replaced the chickens. Though she was sweet and understanding, you couldn’t blame Linda when her third choice was bees. Yet between the two of them, Linda and Boof, I learned a lot about forgiveness and empathy.
Willful is probably the best adjective to describe a Siberian husky. A friend once warned me: “They understand everything you tell them, and they will take it under advisement.”
So when Boof jumped out of my car and ran off on me one day in Maine, I knew he would be holed up on some kindly neighbor’s porch and be returned to me with a little help from the friendly police of York and Ogunquit. It wasn’t the first time he had played this game with me.
Despite it all, he was a member of our pack, or we, his. On many an occasion, we would all break into a chorus of howls, and Boof would joyously join in. Often he would instigate the chorus and invite us to join in, which we did happily.
I could not pull out my guitar and play by myself because he was determined that it called for a duet, especially if the song involved yodeling.
He stopped singing after Alice died. Even when Zach and Lauren returned six months later and we tried to prod him into it, he was half-hearted at best ... I guess we all were.
For 15 years, a lot of my life has been measured by the antics of this wolf-dog. So when he began losing weight I took him to the vet. It was not good news. Cancer, a fairly aggressive kind. A month or two was the prognosis.
He still wakes me up in the morning with a bedside yip and a poke, ready to go for his morning walk. But the pace has slowed and the shaking in his hind legs tells me time grows short.
So tomorrow we embark on one final road trip; camping out, sleeping under the stars and hiking as long as he is able on our way out to Aspen to see Zach for one last time. I’ll keep him comfortable and sleep with him in a tent when the weather doesn’t permit us to stargaze.
Somewhere in the west, we will sit on a bluff, and I will tell him about his grandfather, Blackwater’s SonTu of Larake, who finished the Iditarod in lead position with University of New Hampshire graduate Devon Currier driving.
Though we will be far from my grandfather’s Iroquois and Abenaki roots, I will tell him of my native heroes. In Arizona, I will sing the praises of Geronimo and Cochise. In Montana, I will praise the memory of Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull and the great Chief Joseph, who surrendered himself to give the young and strong among the Nez Perce time to escape to Canada after a 1,500-mile flight to freedom that ended for him just shy of the border.
I think I will wonder why it is that we human-types are so terrible about listening to one another and to the voices inside us that unite us. How is it that we can act like a single species separated by a common language, when beside me sleeps another species entirely who just seems to get me?
Wayne King is an author, artist, activist and recovering politician. A three-term state senator, 1994 Democratic nominee for governor, now a registered independent, he wrote this column for InDepthNH.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.