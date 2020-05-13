You may soon be visited by a “contact tracer” now being recruited by your state government, which is building armies of them. He or she could tell you that you’ve been in contact with a COVID-infected person and require that you be tested. They may even force you into stricter quarantine than you’re already enduring. It’s happening all over the country as you may have heard, but Maine and New Hampshire won’t need as many as Massachusetts, which has far more COVID cases.
Although they have the same population, New Hampshire has twice the number of contact tracers (over 60) than Maine has (30), for some reason. A former CDC director says the entire United States needs 300,000.
“The use of contact tracing is one of the oldest public health tactics, dating back centuries,” said Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, according to WebMD. It’s been employed at the start of almost every public health threat except one.
My past few columns have dealt with the politicization of COVID-19, but that’s nothing new for the CDC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks often of his experience from the earliest stages of the AIDS epidemic and is now advising the USA to implement contact tracing for COVID as a key element in the plan to reopen our economy. Try as I might, I cannot find any online reference to Fauci recommending contract tracing for AIDS. In a 2005 interview broadcast on NHPBS, Fauci was asked: “What do you see as some of the missed opportunities (of dealing with AIDS) in the United States in the early years?”
Fauci didn’t mention contact tracing in his response, but he did say: “It may have been better to be much more aggressive in those very early years about targeting populations, such as the gay population, about safe sex … But I can tell you, having been there, the gay population themselves were very reluctant to hear the safe-sex message, because they were concerned that they had just recently won their sexual liberation that they had fought so many years for, and they didn’t want this disease to be used as a way to re-target them.”
At an early AIDS conference, Fauci urged homosexuals to use condoms, but “to my surprise, there were a considerable number of people in the audience who actually got up to the microphone and hooted me down like I was trying to impose my standards of sexual conduct on them.”
Fauci hasn’t survived government service for over 50 years without being politically malleable, and he bent to pressure from homosexual activists early on.
Although HIV in the first decades of the epidemic was a death sentence, and the biggest vector for transmission was anal sex, Fauci didn’t seem to push for contact tracing. Writing in a 1993 edition of The Atlantic, Chandler Burr said that just before the FDA approved the first HIV test, two powerful homosexual lobbies filed petitions to prevent the CDC from screening homosexual men. The CDC buckled and declared it would use HIV tests only to screen the blood supply.
“U.S. officials had no alternative but to negotiate the course of AIDS policy with representatives of a well-organized gay community and their allies in the medical and political establishments,” wrote Ronald Bayer, a professor at the Columbia University School of Public Health. “In this process, many of the traditional practices of public health that might have been brought to bear were dismissed as inappropriate.”
AIDS thus became the first politically protected disease and Dr. Fauci was complicit.
Not only was contact tracing not practiced with the HIV-infected, it was actually forbidden.
“During the first years of the disease,” said Burr, “legislation urged by civil libertarians (like the ACLU) prohibited physicians and public-health officials from notifying even the spouses of living people who had tested positive for HIV (emphasis mine), some of whom continued to have unprotected sex with their partners.”
Evidently the ACLU was more worried about privacy rights of the HIV-infected than the very lives of their spouses.
Is Fauci still more sensitive to political pressure than to science? You be the judge.
Fauci is pushing it hard, but the efficacy of contact tracing for anyone who came within 6 feet of a COVID-19 infected person in an urban environment is questionable. Sex partners of the HIV-infected would have been much easier to locate, excepting anonymous bathhouse encounters.
Tom McLaughlin lives in Lovell, Maine. He can be reached on his website at tommclaughlin.blogspot.com.
