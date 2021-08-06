While I was not born here, most of my life has been spent in this valley and among the mountains that change little over time. During those six-plus decades, there have been several eras of growth and change, always followed by times of rest and reset when we gather our equilibrium again.
Those who have lived here as long or longer know this cycle. The pendulum swings both ways. All change, in the guise of new and unfamiliar people, comes sweeping through, and everything gets strained and off balance. Those of us from here complain bitterly while the newcomers ignore the rules. This is one of those times.
Who can forget the days before the North South Road when paid traffic guards at key intersections did their best to simply move creeping cars and trucks through the two villages of the Conways?
How about when you shopped for groceries at 7 a.m. before the tourists awoke? Perhaps you even remember the times before the strip when shopping was a necessity and not a sport.
It is not unsurprising that some of the worst housing stock was slapped together during past boom times, and the term "buyer beware" relates directly, still today, to those bursts of unsustainable growth.
We live in a place that has an abundance of what people crave, with few of the downsides. Most homes come with some land and a buffer between neighbors. There is still more foliage than pavement. We can’t drink stream or river water anymore, but there is no shortage of potable water in the usual places. We rarely have forest fires or earthquakes, and even droughts don’t last long enough to fully dry up our gardens or wells.
We are an hour from the ocean and yet can be on a mountain, lake or a river in just a few minutes' time, if only we can find a place to park.
Too much of anything generally spoils things, and so here we go again. Maximum capacity limits do work for indoor public spaces but the outdoors can be overcrowded and unsafe, too. A lifetime ago, I visited a public beach on Long Island Sound where as far as the eye could see strangers' towels literally touched one another. And when a child went missing, the water had to be immediately cleared of the huge mass of swimmers.
I watched with alarm one such spectacle that hot summer day. Being a lifeguard there was surely a stressful way to spend the summer, and judging by the number of outdoor rescues here this summer, the stress of keeping careless people safe in our valley can be overwhelming.
We can probably blame the pandemic for this recent surge of newcomers, many of whom arrive with great expectations and no manners while taking away lodging from the folks who would otherwise serve them meals or clean their rooms.
The thoughtful ways of assimilating and community that our parents taught us have long gone by the wayside, instead instilling a me-first attitude that is breaking us apart in myriad ways. We can only grin and bear rudeness for so long before we step away. “Be kind to those who’ve shown up to work," the sign says. Would that it be so …
We can’t really blame those who are selling out for unheard-of sums as the pressure and lure are intense, but in the end, where will they go? As surely as the seasons pass, their windfall is always less than it seems and is quickly gone, and then they, after all, have to live somewhere.
But just not here any longer. The culture and makeup of our valley is under siege.
Anyone who remembers Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play "Our Town," set in the fictional village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, will recall that even back then, change was in the wind.
People are born and they die, businesses come and go, and the sense of the place that is revered by the elders is often abandoned as archaic by the young.
We are in such a time and place again and can only hope that something of what our ancestors cherished remains after the last unbuilt lot is sold.
Tim Scott is a resident of Jackson.
