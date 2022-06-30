Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Badly. After having won 304 of the 538 possible Electoral College votes in the 2016 election, his total dropped to 232 in 2020. That’s not particularly close. Gerald Ford was closer in 1976 when he was beat by Jimmy Carter and even John Kerry did better in 2004 against George W. Bush. And of course Al Gore was much, much closer in 2000.
Whether it is mental defect or dishonesty that causes Trump and his most fervent supporters to continue the Big Lie about the 2020 outcome isn’t important. What is important is that the lie is fully rejected and every available means to defend our civic systems against such a lie gaining any traction in the future is employed.
None of the above, however, means that all of the complaints about the 2020 election have no merit. The opposite is true, but there has been a striking lack of clarity or interest in publicly explaining the legitimate complaints.
Let me explain by way of one example. In all jurisdictions, there are specific laws that set the mechanism and conditions for voting and also for how these rules may be changed. In most of these places, local or state election officials, and even the governor, are not given the power to make substantive changes to the process without legislation. That process and order is rarely threatened or modified; however, the COVID pandemic and the uncertainty and fear that accompanied it, especially throughout 2020, did both.
Because so much was unknown about the virus, people who I believe were acting in good faith were concerned that in-person voting would put too many at risk. And as important of a civic function as in-person voting is, keeping people safe is even more important, especially when both objectives might be met with some flexibility in the process. As a result, a decision was made to substantially expand mail-in or absentee voting so that anyone who wanted to assert that going to the polls put them at risk was allowed to vote absentee. In effect, no excuse was needed. Which would not be a problem and may even have been preferable so long as making that change the way it was done was allowed by law.
Both New Hampshire statute and the New Hampshire Constitution specifically limit absentee voting to prescribed circumstances. Initially, these reasons only included being out of town and being physically disabled, but in recent years this has been expanded to include being sick, any religious observance, employment necessity, caregiving and for expected severe weather.
While some of these allowed conditions are arguably more permissive a reason for the use of an absentee ballot than fear of COVID, the fact remains that fear of getting sick isn’t included in the law or its prior application as has generally been understood. Part of defending that expansion of allowed conditions to include fear of COVID, without legislative approval, rested on the governor’s powers to take executive actions beyond those normally vested in the office after a declaration of an emergency, as was done in early 2020 and extended until the middle of 2021.
You might read the N.H. statutes about emergency declarations (mostly in RSA 4:45) and conclude that the broad powers which are granted by them include waiving the normal process to make such a temporary change to our elections, including regarding absentee voting. And you might read the N.H. statutes about absentee voting (mostly in RSA 657:1) and conclude that they reasonably could cover the situation we faced in 2020. Either or both are an entirely defendable and rational assessment.
You might also read those same statutes or the New Hampshire Constitution, which is historically understood to not be waivable by either legislative or executive action, to have clear limitation and conclude that the deviation from the prescribed list by executive fiat was illegal or, at least, irregular. That, too, would be an entirely defendable and rational assessment.
So was the election stolen? Certainly not. Was there some grand conspiracy orchestrated by the Biden team and other enemies of liberty? Same answer. Was the election of 2020 conducted in violation of the law and due process? Maybe the best answer is that hard decisions were made during an uncertain time, and that we did the best we could in pursuit of the overall goals of safety and voting access, even if there was tension between those goals and the letter of the law.
In hindsight, we might have gone too far with some of the absentee allowances and deviation from the traditional rules, especial in less populated parts of the country where the risks ended up being not as bad as initially feared, but I don’t fault the officials who had to make these decisions or the actions they took. Perhaps if we hadn’t acted as cautiously, we may have faced more illness, death and heartbreak.
But what can be said with certainty is that we ought to take this period of non-emergency to make sure we are clear about our voting rules, that they are well-explained and understood, and that we consider the scope and limits we want in place for our executive officials and departments during any future emergency.
I have full faith in Gov. Sununu, am thankful he was our leader through COVID and look forward to fully supporting his re-election later this year. But that does not mean I believe that his authority should not be reviewed or placed in check by the Legislature.
Tad Furtado lives in Center Conway.
