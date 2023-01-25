It seems in this day and age everyone getting a trophy for participation is all the rage. Instead of the brightest, hardest-working, athletically strong receiving recognition, we reward recognition for just showing up. It wasn’t always this way.

At my eighth-grade graduation, the typical awards ceremony took place. Smartest. Best musician. Best athlete. The ceremony went on for what seemed an eternity. I wasn’t the smartest. I wasn’t artistic. I was an athlete but not the best. The final award given was for All-Around Student. The one who excelled across all disciplines. Not the best, but excelling across multiple disciplines. It was not even on my radar screen. I was raised to always do my best at whatever I chose to participate in and be satisfied with knowing that I gave maximum effort.

