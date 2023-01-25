It seems in this day and age everyone getting a trophy for participation is all the rage. Instead of the brightest, hardest-working, athletically strong receiving recognition, we reward recognition for just showing up. It wasn’t always this way.
At my eighth-grade graduation, the typical awards ceremony took place. Smartest. Best musician. Best athlete. The ceremony went on for what seemed an eternity. I wasn’t the smartest. I wasn’t artistic. I was an athlete but not the best. The final award given was for All-Around Student. The one who excelled across all disciplines. Not the best, but excelling across multiple disciplines. It was not even on my radar screen. I was raised to always do my best at whatever I chose to participate in and be satisfied with knowing that I gave maximum effort.
When my name was called to receive the All Around Student trophy, I was shocked. But I was proud. My effort not only paid off, but it was recognized.
On the bus ride home from school I heard all about winning the award. “Suck up.” “Brown noser.” “Teacher’s pet.” But the one that hurt the most was, “You only got the award because of your dad.” Dad was the assistant superintendent at the time.
Yes, being recognized for accomplishments is not all a bed of roses.
Fast forward to the first semester of graduate school at the University of New Hampshire. In order to get a promotion at my company, you needed to have earned an MBA. I was up for the challenge. The UNH program was 22 months of intense study while holding a job and trying to be a good dad.
Halfway through the first semester I was struggling. I had never received as many C’s in my life as I did in those first six weeks. Was I overreaching? Was I not as good as I thought I was? Maybe I should look at other ways to channel my efforts.
I went to see the class adviser. I was going to move on. In the conversation, the adviser said something that I had not considered. “This program is designed so that you learn from your mistakes without penalty. Unlike the real world, you can make mistakes here and not be penalized. You won’t lose your job. You won’t get demoted. You will learn how to be better. You will learn how to adapt and optimize your talent.”
I stayed in the program. I’m very glad that I did. I joined my dad and my sister with advanced degrees. It opened my eyes to what can be achieved with effort.
Education is not just learning a skill — math, science, English, history. Or in the vocational tech world, carpentry, cooking and medical. Or the sports world, skating, throwing and kicking. Education is the place where you make mistakes, get them corrected, learn. Wash, rinse, repeat.
Not everyone is brilliant. Not everyone is artistic. Not everyone is athletic. But everyone is good at something, and our schools are the place to learn what our children are good at doing without the harshness of the real world.
SAU 9 is doing our students a great disservice with the current system of recognition. The high percentage of students being on the honor roll is not an achievement, it’s an embarrassment.
Unweighting the honors program students so that the vocational tech students feel as recognized is everyone getting a trophy just for showing up. Real life doesn’t work that way.
More important is for students, teachers and parents to work together to optimize the student’s future. Administrators making the school environment conducive to this paradigm.
If your child is a C student, they know they are a C student. I would argue that knowing you are an average student who is on the honor roll is more detrimental to the psyche of the student than being left off. Let that child focus and work on what makes them happy and energized.
This iteration of the school board is scheduled to hold discussions in regard to the honor roll and recognition programs. I would remind them that not everyone deserves a trophy and that is OK. Being an outstanding citizen and a contributor to a better world is an achievement that society will recognize.
Steve Angers is a native of the Conway area and resides in Conway. He is part of a family of educators and his father, Ray Angers, was a past principal of the Pine Tree School.
