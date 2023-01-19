Raising revenue is the driving force behind the plan to start paid parking in North Conway this summer.  The revenue number used to be $1,000,000 and is now down to $675,000.

When questioning the projected income, the response from the town is, “you have the numbers, you just don’t believe them.” Business owners in North Conway challenge them because they are based on assumptions that are not credible and are nothing more than little-researched guesses.

