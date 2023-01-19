Raising revenue is the driving force behind the plan to start paid parking in North Conway this summer. The revenue number used to be $1,000,000 and is now down to $675,000.
When questioning the projected income, the response from the town is, “you have the numbers, you just don’t believe them.” Business owners in North Conway challenge them because they are based on assumptions that are not credible and are nothing more than little-researched guesses.
Remember that the town projected $247,000 from income from paid parking at its recreational parking areas. Income last year was only $74,000, and after expenses cleared only $39,000.
In North Conway, the town has counted 447 parking spaces in its model as the number of spaces that will generate revenue. The reality is there are only about 300 spaces that are readily accessible and regularly used by visitors. The others are distant from the village and some are located as far away as Depot Street. They should not be included at the same level of revenue potential as the 300 frequently-used spaces.
The town is counting on all 447 spaces being occupied every day of the year for four hours a day. There is no adjustment for seasonality. Utilization of parking spaces should be adjusted by month, by week and days of the week based on visitor traffic. For example, based on business activity, visitor traffic in January is 65 percent less than in July, and weekday traffic is 60 percent less than a weekend.
There is also no consideration for the reduction in revenue from Conway residents and most employees who work in North Conway, who can park anywhere for any length of time with a $5 sticker.
A more accurate estimate of paid parking income is less than $350,000 per year. This model uses 300 parking spaces and adjusts for seasonality by month, week and year. It does not account for any of the items that would further reduce income such as special passes and declines in visitor traffic.
The fee for parking in the town projections is $2/hr. This is what Portsmouth or Portland charge. The village is not those cities. Concord charges less than $2. The few towns near Conway that charge for their parking spaces all charge $1 or less per hour.
A consultant to the paid-parking industry told me that the town will need one kiosk per 10-15 spaces to provide access for visitors who are handicapped, unable to use a mobile parking app or don’t own cell phones. Yet to save money the town is planning to install only two, possibly three, kiosks, which is not nearly enough.
In place of kiosks, the town is counting on people using apps on their phones. We know during heavy cell-phone usage times, like in July and August, getting a signal in North Conway is nearly impossible. The town's answer to solving the connectivity problem is to rely on a cell tower that is planned, but not built yet.
If visitors, or locals who don't live in Conway, cannot use the app, or conveniently find a kiosk, they will get annoyed and leave. How much business will be lost is unknown, but anecdotes we hear suggest it will be substantial as they will stop going to North Conway, or reduce their time in the village .
Commissioning a traffic study for the village should have been the first step to assess the feasibility of such a project rather than rush to approve a plan with so many unknowns.
The North Country Council conducted traffic studies for Bethlehem, Gorham and Littleton three years ago. Why not North Conway?
The expense side of paid parking is equally unclear. The town has estimated a one-time startup expense of $242,000. There is no written itemization of this figure or estimates of annual costs. The town will have to purchase many signs, install kiosks, hire enforcers, develop a website to explain the program, hire an administrator to oversee the program.
The annual cost, after start-up expenses, will be at least $250,000, the consultant estimates.
The village businesses have been criticized by some for being unreasonable and even selfish in their opposition to paid parking. This is an unfair characterization. It is the town who is being unfair by pushing a program onto the village that will not achieve anything close to the projected revenues, and adversely impact many locally owned businesses.
Further complicating this issue is the fact that many visitors will flood privately-owned lots seeking to avoid the parking fee, disrupting regular business, displacing employees and basically causing a host of parking problems where they previously did not exist.
It is disingenuous for the town to throw out gross revenue numbers from paid parking for towns like Portsmouth or Portland that are tantalizingly high as an indication of the windfall that paid parking will achieve. These are cities with absolutely no comparison to the village.
It is time to park the paid parking plan. The numbers don’t add up.
Peter Edwards is co-owner of Zeb’s in North Conway Village.
