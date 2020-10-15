Although 35 states, three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for recreational or medical use, there still are no uniform standards for regulating potentially harmful contaminants in cannabis products.
And with five more states voting this November on whether to allow cannabis for the first time, the problem will only grow.
That’s largely because the drug remains illegal at the federal level. In the absence of oversight by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other arm of the federal government, regulators in each state have had to decide on their own how to manage common contaminants including pesticides, molds, metals and solvents. This has resulted in a patchwork of policies affording widely varying levels of consumer protection — and in some cases, none at all.
“Each state successively has put together their own regulations,” said Josh Wurzer, president of California-based cannabis testing company SC Labs. “No two states are alike in their quality requirements.”
A report published in April by the United States Pharmacopoeia, a widely respected non-governmental organization whose safety standards for medicines, food ingredients and dietary supplements are often adopted by the FDA, was supposed to help.
But six months later, its proposed guidelines for monitoring pesticides, metals and biological contaminants specifically on cannabis flower — the cured “buds” sold in dispensaries for smoking, vaporizing or processing into other products — seem to have gained little traction in the industry or among state regulators.
Contaminants can find their way onto cannabis at many stages, from cultivation to packaging. Unlike with fruits and vegetables, any pesticides applied directly or blown from neighboring farms can’t be washed off. Cannabis plants are also known to accumulate trace metals like lead and arsenic from soil, water and fertilizers. In damp environments they can also harbor toxic mold and bacteria.
Efforts are underway to assist state regulators in developing consistent, science-based rules for contaminant testing in cannabis products including foods, drinks and concentrates, said Holly Johnson, chief science officer of the trade group American Herbal Products Association and another of the report’s co-authors.
Organizations including the Association of Analytical Chemists, the American Society for Testing and Materials and the American Chemical Society have all established committees in recent years tasked with developing methods and standards for cannabis testing.
The goal of this work, said Johnson, is to lay a foundation for eventual federal regulation. “We hope to have these limits and validated methods in place so that when the FDA incorporates cannabis into the federal system, these quality monographs are there,” she said.
Industry insiders don’t expect that to happen until cannabis is reclassified under the federal Controlled Substances Act. While they wait, the existing system is likely to continue to be marred by inconsistencies that afford consumers in different states drastically different levels of protection.
“I’m just amazed that the industry can have so much dysfunction and so many variables in how they’re being regulated,” said Robert Thomas, an analytical chemist based in Maryland and author of a book on measuring heavy metals in cannabis. “There’s no consensus whatsoever.”
New York’s medical-only program requires testing for arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, chromium, antimony, nickel and zinc. Colorado tests for just the first four on New York’s list, and generally allows higher levels. Oregon, meanwhile, whose recreational cannabis program has some of the nation’s strictest pesticide limits, doesn’t test for metals at all.
In its new report, the USP codifies previous recommendations to test for and limit arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury in cannabis flower. Its guidelines are currently followed by California and Massachusetts for recreational products, and by Rhode Island and Arkansas for medical uses, from among nearly three dozen states with some level of cannabis legalization.
Next month, Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota will have a chance to join the fray. In states where ballot measures pass, regulators will have to piece together their own policies for testing and product safety.
If history is any guide, no two sets of rules will be the same. And for consumers and patients who assume their legal weed is safe, where they live will continue to determine what that means.
“It’s really crying out for federal oversight here,” Thomas said. “It’s a mess. Clearly there has to be some oversight at some point.”
This story was produced by FairWarning (fairwarning.org), a non-profit news organization based in Southern California that focuses on public health, consumer, labor and environmental issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.