Gov. Chris Sununu was in Wolfeboro recently signing SB 273, to help accelerate broadband deployment in rural New Hampshire.
Thank you, governor, and also Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) for sponsoring this bill.
As a Carroll County commissioner and Carroll County Broadband Committee vice chair, to me, improving broadband is a top priority.
This law makes it easier for municipalities to finance broadband infrastructure, shortening the time frame for building in unserved areas.
There was another bill this term, SB 247, that also would have helped, but it died in committee. SB 247 would have allowed municipalities to finance broadband infrastructure in any location, not just unserved areas.
Here’s the problem. The FCC’s broadband definition is outdated. Locations with service meeting a 25/3 speed threshold (25 megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload) are considered “served,” but 25/3 is archaic in the real world of rapidly increasing bandwidth demands. It’s barely enough for a single glitchy Zoom conference. With several family members in a household doing on-line education, telemedicine, working from home and more. It’s too slow.
People living in cities have fiber optic symmetrical gigabit service, 1000/1000 or faster. Carroll County needs that or we’ll become a communications backwater. Indeed, the Federal Communications Act says people in rural areas are entitled to the same communications services available to citizens in urban areas.
Several years ago, I worked with Carroll County Broadband to draft comments urging the FCC to update its definition to reflect current realities, but the FCC hasn’t acted.
As long as defining unserved areas is based on the FCC’s obsolete 25/3 standard, municipalities will be hamstrung from ensuring citizens’ needs are met. This can be fixed by unshackling municipalities’ ability to finance broadband infrastructure from the FCC’s broadband definition, and that’s what SB 247 would have done.
While the Municipal Association supported SB 247, cable providers strongly opposed it, saying they need 40 or 50 years to recapture their investments in copper-based service. That’s too long. If providers won’t update to modern technologies, then municipalities should be allowed to intervene to help their citizens. Nobody should be held hostage to outdated technology merely to protect incumbent franchisees from competition.
The good news is that both CCI (Fidium) and NH Electric have started building fiber optic service in Carroll County. Estimates are it will cost $65 million to deploy fiber to every residence and business, and that’s what’s needed. Current builds are being financed privately, and there are state/federal grants mainly targeting unserved areas.
But there remain substantial areas in Carroll County that are technically “served” given they meet the minimal broadband definition, but where low population density makes deploying service meeting today’s standards too costly without additional help. SB 247 would have allowed municipalities, including Carroll County itself, to help fill those gaps, preferably without cost to taxpayers by using revenue bonds.
Again, Gov. Sununu and Sen. Bradley deserve our thanks for enacting SB 273. But the job isn’t over. Rural municipalities, including communications districts and counties, need flexibility to do what’s needed to bring state-of-the-art service to all.
Matthew Plache is a Carroll County commissioner and lives in Wolfeboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.