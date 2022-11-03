The USA is not a Christian nation. The First Amendment of our federal Constitution makes that clear. Furthermore, the falling away from the Christian religion is evident when measured by data. The Pew Research Center reports that currently 64 percent of all Americans self-identify as Christians.  They project by 2070 (if we survive that long) that will drop to under 50 percent. There is an increasing tolerance for many contemporary social conventions previously opposed by organized church folks.

For centuries, Western cultures and governments have been shaped by Christendom’s influences. One persistent question for today’s remaining moral adherents to these influences is, “when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on the earth?” (Luke 18:8). The answer for America seems to be trending towards "Maybe?” Yet, in the words of English poet Alexander Pope, “Hope springs eternal in the human breasts”.

