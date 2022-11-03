The USA is not a Christian nation. The First Amendment of our federal Constitution makes that clear. Furthermore, the falling away from the Christian religion is evident when measured by data. The Pew Research Center reports that currently 64 percent of all Americans self-identify as Christians. They project by 2070 (if we survive that long) that will drop to under 50 percent. There is an increasing tolerance for many contemporary social conventions previously opposed by organized church folks.
For centuries, Western cultures and governments have been shaped by Christendom’s influences. One persistent question for today’s remaining moral adherents to these influences is, “when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on the earth?” (Luke 18:8). The answer for America seems to be trending towards "Maybe?” Yet, in the words of English poet Alexander Pope, “Hope springs eternal in the human breasts”.
This world is one crazy place. Many things are hard to understand. The heart wants what the heart wants, rendering reason by itself incapable of explaining the human condition. This makes it difficult to explain certain things. Without an understanding of and submission to what is morally right, the selfish nature of humanity will ultimately lead to violence — always.
This world keeps everyone busy. With all its attractions, it is easy to forget what is important. Worldly distractions have led many Christians toward doctrinal apostasy, as some data indicate. There is a measurable fatigue factor surrounding the issue of abortion among Christians that has caused them political apathy on the topic. Their capitulation is often expressed with comments like, “Jesus will make to right at his Second Coming.” This sentiment is in disobedience to his directive to, “…occupy until I return” (Luke 19:13). A common trait among the faithful followers of Jesus is their ability to rise again. When God’s people humble themselves, they return to the tasks at hand. In this instance, the task is voting.
For the past 50 years, the abortion issue has been confined to public-opinion polling, not through public political debate. The recent opinion by the Supreme Court changes that. American will finally see how abortion legislation will play out in real-world political arenas. After a half-century of listening to (tolerating) the never-ending and never-settling haggling over and rehashing of abortion, people can now vote to enact laws. Abortion political debate in America now has 50 battlefields that will surely be sending waves of post-election animosity across the land.
In a few days America will have its first national test of how voters feel. Dan Mclaughlin, writing for National Review Online, opines that the 2022 midterms “might end up being the most important election for pro-lifers,” It is a certainty that pro-life voters are encouraged and are mobilizing for the No. 8 elections. Although a minority on the abortion issue, their votes will tip the scales in numerous contests, in favor of pro-life candidates over those candidates who are running mainly on protecting women’s reproductive rights. I believe election night results will be surprising.
Many Catholic/Democrats will abandon their party and join many recently apathic evangelical voters to vote in support of pro-life candidates. Their impact leads me to predict the following.
Upset surprises: Don Bolduc, Karoline Leavitt, Mike DiGregorio and Frank McCarthy
Winner by a solid margin: Joe Kenney
Winner by a too-close-for-comfort margin: Jeb Bradley, Karen Umberger
Winner by a closer margin than expected: Chris Sununu and Glenn Cordelli
Conway voter turnout – 4,350
Carroll County voter turnout – 26,500
I have another prediction as well. I have previously stated that the sanctity of life is a national, destiny-determining, moral/political conflict. Many pro-choice Republican candidates desperately do not want abortion controversy prior to the election.
They accurately recognize that Democrats are using the refrain of “A woman’s reproductive right” as a dog-whistle to a significant number of their base and are sounding it daily leading up to Nov. 8 to generate a good turnout of their supporters.
Many pro-life voters are needed at the polls to counter this strategy. It is my hope the Christian voters do turn out. If the Democrats have control of both chambers of Congress in 2023 and 2024, the probability of passing a federal law permitting abortion on demand is certain. It will be at that moment that America’s future ceases to enjoy God’s blessings.
Mark Hounsell lives in Conway
