As waves upon waves of migrants enter the United States illicitly through our southern border, lost in the panorama of scenes of waders in the Rio Grande, itinerants in the desert, and passengers hidden in heavy wheel trucks are other poignant scenes, in their own way no less compelling, playing themselves out at our embassies throughout Latin America and Africa.
In one embassy after another, whether in Guatemala or Kenya, there are hundreds of hopeful applicants waiting for their chance to be interviewed by an embassy officer and considered for an immigration visa to America. They have pinned all their hopes for a better life on this one encounter with an unknown official who will grant their wishes or dismiss them.
These can be tense encounters, both for the interviewing officer and the applicant since what is at stake is nothing less than lawful passage into America and all it offers. The officer is bound by the requirements of immigration law, the latter is bound by the demands of appearances. Caught just in one falsehood about their past or present, applicants can see their chances ruined for good. And yet, around the world, there is no end to the potential lines of would-be applicants.
According to a well-known Gallup survey publicized last year, 27 percent of the 450 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean want to leave their homes permanently, with 35 percent of that number, or 42 million people, having the United States as their goal. And in Sub-Saharan Africa, another Gallup survey shows that 33 percent of its 1.14 billion population wish to leave and go elsewhere, a percentage which translates to well over 300 million people. There too, the United States is a popular potential destination. Desiring to leave does not mean planning to leave, of course, yet the numbers in play remain daunting.
While complying with American immigration law can be a challenging exercise for some applicants, with a criminal background or a tainted health history grounds for ineligibility, qualified applicants continue to be welcome with the potential number that can be granted immigration visas to the United States reflecting a true spirit of generosity.
As noted by the American Immigration Council, current law allows for 675,000 immigrant visas to be granted per year. In addition, there is no limit placed on the number of spouses, parents, or children of American citizens that can be admitted into the United States, which, when adult children and brothers and sisters are included, can be 480,000 or more. Up to 62,500 refugees can also be admitted. And while there have been major backlogs in processing applicants, the goals as set by law remain intact.
Still, these numbers pale in comparison to the rivers of migrants flowing into our country across our southern border. According to statistics compiled by the Federation for American Immigration Reform, there are now 15.5 million migrants, in jurisprudence also known as illegal aliens, residing in the United states who eschewed proper channels to enter our country. Of course, they could have chosen to apply at an embassy for lawful entrance, but that can involve long waiting periods and is increasingly the road less traveled. The temptation of quick and easy passage into the United States, by slipping through its porous southern border, is for many irresistible. And who can argue with the moral justification of seeking a better life.
And yet, around the world, including in nearby Latin American nations, there are many thousands of people also in search of a better life anxiously waiting for an interview who take the rules of entry to our country more seriously and abide by them. Regrettably theirs remains for the most part a hidden landscape, far from our collective sight.
And just as seemingly hidden is another dimension as to what is at stake for the waiting applicants as well as for the undocumented migrants that arrive here one way or another. If we can look past the material dimension of our existence and consider the realm of the inner person, we may be able to understand more fully what these stakes are. For playing by the rules can have its own reward that in the end may prove superior to only the attributes of a better material life.
This reward is nothing less than the inner confidence and peace that comes with living a life of unflinching personal integrity. For with this serenity, even though one may still be materially poor, walking tall with one’s head held high comes as naturally as looking at others straight in the eye. Maybe waiting patiently in line is the better choice after all.
Louis S. Segesvary, Ph.D., is a retired foreign service officer who specialized in the Latin American and Sub-Saharan African regions. He is also the sister of KoKo Segesvary Oyler, who lives in Intervale.
